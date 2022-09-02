 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

No. 7 Creighton men's soccer falls to St. Louis

Saint Louis scored three goals in a 30-minute span and then held off No. 7 Creighton for a 3-2 win Friday night at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton, which scored 12 goals in its first two matches of the season, struck early as Mark O'Neill lined a blast into the net in the seventh minute.

But the Billikens tied it in the 20th minute on a penalty kick, then when they scored 90 seconds into the second half, they were up 3-1.

Creighton made it 3-2 on an Alfie Pope goal with 16:36 left, but the Bluejays couldn't score the equalizer.

Creighton outshot the Billikens 21-8 and attempted 11 corner kicks.

Creighton next hosts San Diego State on Monday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

