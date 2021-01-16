No. 8 Creighton at Butler: Players to watch, three keys to victory

Three keys for Creighton

1. Push the pace: Butler doesn’t want a track meet. It’ll hold the ball and eat clock offensively, hoping to grind down the game flow to where it feels like a slugfest. The Bulldogs’ average possession length is 19.4 seconds, which ranks 331st nationally, according to KenPom. Creighton can’t get lulled into playing at a slower pace when it has the ball. Plus, trying to score before Butler’s normally stingy defense gets set is always a preferred strategy for CU in this matchup.

2. Protect the paint: The easiest solution here is to guard the dribble and play solid post-up defense to prevent the ball from even reaching the paint. But that’s difficult against the Bulldogs, who’re intentional about trying to attack inside. You’d rather not to bring help against them — because they’re especially good at making quick interior passes when they collapse the defense. But then again, they can win one-on-one matchups inside. The Jays just have to be sharp. Seal off paths to the rim, whether your man has the ball or not.