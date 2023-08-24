PALO ALTO, Calif. — No. 8 Creighton dug itself an early hole and dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 7 Stanford in a season-opening men's soccer showdown.

Creighton played the Cardinal to a 1-1 draw last season, but the Bluejays, coming off a College Cup appearance, couldn't come up with a result Thursday.

Stanford scored twice in the first 26 minutes for a 2-0 lead as Shane de Flores and Zach Bohane each scored from in close.

But Creighton went into halftime trailing just 2-1 after Alfie Pope put the Jays on the board.

With 3:44 left in the half, Pope, who scored four goals off the bench last season, rose up and headed in a crossing pass from Miguel Arilla to put the Jays back into the game.

Creighton ended up attempting the first five corner kicks of the night, but Stanford had the edge in shot attempts.

The Cardinal held a 6-3 advantage in the first half and then took 13 shots in the second half. The only goal of that half came with 25 minutes left when Duncan Jarvie scored his first career goal.

Nathan Schnur made five saves for the Jays — all after halftime. CU, which was outshot 19-7, got two shots on goal from Jackson Castro. Castro had 10 goals last season and is the team's leading returner for goal scoring.

Creighton will stay in California and play at UC-Irvine on Sunday afternoon.

Creighton (0-1) 1 0 - 1

Stanford (1-0) 2 1 - 3

Goals: CU, Pope; SU, de Flores, Bohane, Jarvie