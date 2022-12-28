No. 8 UConn reign supreme in Big East with road win over No. 21 Creighton

UCONN women’s basketball only needed a few seconds of the second half of Wednesday’s game to ensure Creighton was in for a longer night than portended.

Huskies center Dorka Juhasz reached for the top shelf to snag the lead pass Aaliyah Edwards put above her defender’s head that sent Juhasz right to the rim. She tucked the ball to her chest before going up for as easy a layup as she’d had all night before being fouled.

Creighton didn’t need a replay. Between Edwards and Juhasz alone, the Jays watched it happen enough times for it to be engraved in its memories by the end of the 72-47 loss at Sokol Arena.

Size was always going to be an issue. The Jays don’t get by being the tallest team in the land. How they’ve defended every team taller than them with genuine post presences has been emphasized.

They’ve beat teams through shotmaking. Wednesday night wasn’t exactly indicative of that.

The Jays’ first make from deep didn’t come until midway through the second quarter, a Rachael Saunders shot from the corner allowed by the Huskies’ brief zone, ending the previous 11-attempt drought.

UCONN imposed its will and threw around its length, denying Creighton’s actions and forcing it into tough 3s. But CU’s in-rhythm 3s weren’t falling either.

Creighton’s next 3 didn’t come until the fourth quarter, shaving the Huskies’ lead down to 28.

Miss after miss kept Connecticut active on the boards and in charge of the game’s pace. It entered the game as the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooting team. Going 2 for 11 from deep hardly mattered with how freely it played around the rim.

By halftime, Juhasz and Edwards totaled more points, rebounds and assists than Creighton did as a team. By the end of the night, they combined for 45 points and 38 rebounds.

The Jays flashed some encouraging double teams to relatively neutralize UCONN’s inside presence in the early going. They did what they could to deny the Huskies’ backdoor actions. It kept Creighton within reasonable distance for the better part of the first half.

Then UCONN’s frontcourt truly began to abuse its mismatches.

Both Juhasz and Edwards pitched in for the Huskies’ 9-0 run to close the half and create the separation that squeezed the life out of Creighton’s chances quickly.

The two opened the second half with back-to-back and-one opportunities. The two were already dominating by the time the Jays began sending two or three bodies to the post. Both simply reached over the defense.

Connecticut had gotten so comfortable at the rim, even guard Nika Muhl found herself drop stepping around the rim.

It took just over two quarters for the Jays to stop hoisting 3s and focus on getting to the rim and to the line. By then, Creighton’s sellout showing was all but over.

