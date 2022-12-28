No. 8 UConn reigns supreme in Big East with road win over No. 21 Creighton

Connecticut women’s basketball needed only a few seconds of the second half to ensure Creighton was in for a longer night than the Huskies’ shorthanded lineup might’ve portended.

Husky center Dorka Juhasz reached for the top shelf to snag a lead pass Aaliyah Edwards that sent the 6-foot-5 Juhasz right to the rim. She tucked the ball to her chest before going up for as easy a layup as she’d had all night before being fouled.

Creighton didn’t need a replay. Between the 6-3 Edwards and Juhasz alone, the No. 21 Jays watched it happen enough times for it to be engraved in their memories by the end of the 72-47 loss at Sokol Arena.

“I didn’t think that our attention to some of the defensive things we walked through was what it needed to be,” CU coach Jim Flanery said. “The rebounding numbers get skewed when you shoot it that much more poorly than your opponent, but still disappointing that Aaliyah Edwards can get seven (offensive) boards and we get five as a team for 40 minutes.”

Despite suiting up just seven players, eighth-ranked UConn (10-2 and 3-0) outrebounded CU 59-27. Edwards had 23 points and 20 rebounds. Juhasz had 22 and 18.

"We said we have to rebound the ball great tonight, and we did," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "And we said we had to offensive rebound the ball tonight, and we did. It's easy to shoot 3s, and shoot jumpshots. And that's all well and good when you have a team that can do all that and lacks what we have in the lane.

"For us not to do what we tried to do tonight would have been a huge mistake."

Size was always going to be an issue. The Jays (8-4 and 2-2) don’t get by being the tallest team in the land. How they’ve defended every team taller than them with genuine post presences has been emphasized.

They’ve beat teams through shotmaking. Wednesday night wasn’t exactly indicative of that.

The Jays’ first make from 3-point range didn’t come until midway through the second quarter, a Rachael Saunders shot from the corner allowed by the Huskies’ brief zone, ending an 0-for-11 drought.

UConn imposed its will and threw around its length, denying Creighton’s actions and forcing it into tough 3s. But CU’s rare in-rhythm 3s weren’t falling either.

Creighton’s next 3 didn’t come until the fourth quarter, shaving the Huskies’ lead down to 28. CU finished 3 for 28 from deep.

“We have to put more pressure on the rim with the cut and the dribble,” Flanery said. “We’re probably not gonna go 3-for-28 too often, but you’ve gotta see the ball go in sometimes on a layup before that 3 goes in.”

Miss after miss kept Connecticut active on the boards and in charge of the game’s pace. It entered the game as the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooting team. Going 2-for-11 from deep hardly mattered with how freely the Huskies played around the rim.

By halftime, Juhasz and Edwards totaled more points, rebounds and assists than Creighton did as a team.

The Jays flashed some encouraging double teams to relatively neutralize UConn’s inside presence in the early going. They did what they could to deny the Huskies’ backdoor actions. It kept Creighton within reasonable distance for the better part of the first half.

Then Connecticut's frontcourt truly began to abuse its mismatches.

Both Juhasz and Edwards pitched in for the Huskies’ 9-0 run to close the half and create the separation that squeezed the life out of Creighton’s chances quickly.

The two opened the second half with back-to-back and-one opportunities. Both were already dominating by the time the Jays began sending two or three bodies to the post. Each of them simply reached over the defense.

“I hate it when coaches say 'I’ll need to look at the film,'" Flanery said. “I just thought we didn’t fight at the level that I would’ve hoped we would have.

Connecticut had gotten so comfortable, even guard Nika Muhl found herself drop stepping around the rim, trying to see what she could get away with.

It took just over two quarters for the Jays to stop hoisting 3s and focus on getting to the rim and to the line. By then, Creighton’s sellout showing was all but over.

“We’re not panicking, but there are some things that are somewhat alarming to me as far as (rushing 3s) goes,” Flanery said. “I thought our first three offensive possessions we shot really quick and we talked about not doing that.

“I told them, we may look at different lineups. We may start a different group. Because I feel like with that starting group, we’re not making enough unselfish plays. But I gotta hold them more accountable. I’ll take blame for that, too.”

Photos: No. 21 Creighton takes on No. 8 UConn