With every minute that passed, Creighton seemingly inched closer to an opening night nightmare.

St. Thomas tiptoed through CHI Health Center — drilling gutsy shots and getting into ever crevice it pleased — nearly fulfilling its buy game dreams while the Jays seemingly remained fast asleep for the better part of 30 minutes. But a late Tommies’ lead proved stronger than coffee, with Creighton pulling away just in time to escape with a 72-60 win.

The thoughts of an upset were tucked away through the game’s early minutes. Creighton sophomore Arthur Kaluma, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, was finding his way to the rim with ease.

Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner playfully snagged boards and laid the ball up over St. Thomas’ frontcourt before the Tommies forcefully put their tallest player in the game.

The Jays were getting a feel for the Tommies. There wasn’t any reason to sound the alarm. Then CU seemingly buried itself.

Creighton shot 4-of 16 from deep through the first half, while St. Thomas came down and displayed some gutsy shotmaking. On the other end, CU showed little resistance, allowing the Tommies 16 points in the paint. The Jays were left with little breathing room heading into halftime.

After roughly 10 more minutes of the same story and even a brief St. Thomas lead, Creighton senior Baylor Scheierman pulled up from deep for one of his many heroic plays of the night to help the Jays pull away.

Another Scheierman 3 here, a couple dunks there. Creighton picked the proper time to look every bit like the team it should have to begin the game.

Scheierman muscled away an offensive rebound after a Kalkbrenner Hail Mary 3 with just under two minutes left to retain their double digit lead and seal the deal.

