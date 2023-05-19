A four-run rally with two outs in the top of the eighth inning propelled No. 9 UConn to a 6-3 win over Creighton on Friday night at Schwab Field.

That sets up Saturday's final day of the Big East regular season with plenty of implications.

Creighton is a half-game ahead of Georgetown for the fourth and final spot in next week's league tournament. UConn is a half-game ahead of Xavier to win the regular-season title.

Georgetown will play Xavier on Saturday. They have split the first two games of their series, just like CU and UConn have.

Creighton was in position to lock up the fourth seed as it led 3-1 after seven innings.

The Jays got a two-run home run from Tyler Lozano in the fourth inning, then Ben Gbur added a solo shot in the fifth. Gbur also had hit two homers in Tuesday's win over UNO.

Creighton starter Daniel Cancellieri worked into the eighth inning, but left with two on and one out. Reliever Marc Lidd then got a strikeout, but the next three batters walked, forcing in two runs. Then pinch-hitter Ryan Daniels hit a two-run single that gave UConn a 5-3 lead.

Saturday's UConn-Creighton game will be at 1 p.m.