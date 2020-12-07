No added pressure for Mitch Ballock's Kansas homecoming. 'We're just playing basketball'

He says he is. About as ready as he would be for any other game.

“Obviously you want to perform, and you want to play well and you want to do everything you can to win,” Ballock said. “But at the end of the day we’re just playing basketball. If you approach it like that — you just do what you’re supposed to and take care of your business — then everything else will follow.”

To be clear, he’s definitely looking forward to CU-KU. He has been since the game got announced last spring.

Ballock said he’ll have 10 family members in the stands, and maybe a few other familiar faces in the crowd in the limited-attendance game.

He grew up right next door in Eudora, Kansas, and made countless trips over to Lawrence to watch the Jayhawks play. Ballock said Monday he was on hand for two epic games within the same month in 2016, when KU won a triple-OT game against Oklahoma and later knocked off fellow blue blood Kentucky. Kansas did offer him a scholarship. He picked CU.

And now he finally gets a chance to step on that iconic court.

“I’m sure I’ll have a little more adrenaline,” Ballock said.