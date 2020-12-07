No added pressure for Mitch Ballock's Kansas homecoming. 'We're just playing basketball'

Mitch Ballock isn’t sure if he’s ever felt nervous before a game. He doesn’t think in those terms.
His approach has always been to cut out the extracurricular emotions, almost by default. His pregame consciousness is consumed by thoughts about his duties in the game plan, ways he can inspire his teammates as a leader, and his desire to simply let loose and enjoy the highs and lows of a competitive experience.
As a basketball player, Ballock lives in the moment.
But if there’s one setting that could theoretically disturb the senior guard’s unflappable, Zen-like nature, it’s facing Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. He and the Jays are facing the storied program that once recruited him, in a beloved arena that’s just a few miles from his childhood home.
Is Ballock ready for this?
He says he is. About as ready as he would be for any other game.
“Obviously you want to perform, and you want to play well and you want to do everything you can to win,” Ballock said. “But at the end of the day we’re just playing basketball. If you approach it like that — you just do what you’re supposed to and take care of your business — then everything else will follow.”
To be clear, he’s definitely looking forward to CU-KU. He has been since the game got announced last spring.
Ballock said he’ll have 10 family members in the stands, and maybe a few other familiar faces in the crowd in the limited-attendance game.
He grew up right next door in Eudora, Kansas, and made countless trips over to Lawrence to watch the Jayhawks play. Ballock said Monday he was on hand for two epic games within the same month in 2016, when KU won a triple-OT game against Oklahoma and later knocked off fellow blue blood Kentucky. Kansas did offer him a scholarship. He picked CU.
And now he finally gets a chance to step on that iconic court.
“I’m sure I’ll have a little more adrenaline,” Ballock said.
But any added anxiety that this sort of sentimental moment might generate for others hasn’t hit Ballock yet, and maybe never will in advance of a top-10 showdown between No. 8 Creighton and No. 5 Kansas.
He’s a hard-worker and a goal-chaser, but he’s not a dreamer. Ballock might briefly acknowledge a desired destination but he'll soon re-center his focus on the necessary step-by-step route to reach it.
He deflects individual praise. He owns up to his own mistakes. And he's got teammates he trusts.
So in his mind, there's little to be nervous about.
“At the end of the day, I’ve put in the work,” Ballock said Monday. “Come Tuesday, nothing I do now is going to make me a better player going into (Tuesday) — outside of the mental aspect, and the preparation for the game. My physical work is done.”
CU coach Greg McDermott put it simply: He's not worried about Ballock.
For his standards, Ballock has started a little slow from long range through three games this year. He’s 5 of 17. Just 29.4%. But he’s tied for fourth on the squad in rebounds, he’s recorded seven assists (and two turnovers) and he’s left an intangible mark on the chemistry of the team.
How will Ballock play this much-anticipated homecoming game? That’s unclear, McDermott acknowledged.
It’s basketball. Sometimes the shots rim out.
But McDermott said Ballock, who’s simply wired differently than most, will prepare with the right mentality.
“He just plays the game,” McDermott said. “He’s one of the few people I’ve coached over the course of my career that he could have zero points or 28 points and you could not tell by his body language how his personal game is going. He’s about winning, he’s about impacting winning.”
