No matter the season, beating Nebraska is a 'big deal' for Creighton

Creighton just played in a game between two top-10 teams for the second time in school history, and it’s laying the groundwork to earn another Big East championship and make a potentially historic March Madness run.
But that doesn’t mean picking up a win over rival Nebraska has slipped down the Jays’ list of priorities.
They still want to beat NU.
“It is a big deal,” senior Damien Jefferson said. “It’s a pride thing, us being in the same state and having those bragging rights.”
Creighton has won 17 of the last 21 games in this series and it hasn’t lost a regular-season home contest to Nebraska since 1995. Last year’s matchup was entirely one-sided from the get-go — the Jays held a 40-9 lead in the first half before securing a 95-76 victory.
Most of CU’s roster is back. And those players would like to enjoy another romp.
But they know Nebraska has improved, with a vastly upgraded roster that can create many of the same tactical quandaries as the Jays’ high-octane offense. Three different NU players have led the team in scoring in their five games. During one win, the Huskers (3-2) had six guys in double figures.
“From a skill-set standpoint across the board, they’ve got guys that can handle it, drive it, shoot it,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Really a lot of interchangeable parts. That presents a challenge.”
The eighth-ranked Jays (3-1) already have plenty of lessons to learn after falling 73-72 at No. 5 Kansas Tuesday.
McDermott said he and the team talked about how that defeat came down to the details — their ability to value and maximize each possession.
Layup tries that could have been kick-out passes to open shooters. Loose balls that went to the Jayhawks. Turnovers that led to easy KU scores.
McDermott also mentioned that he’d like to be better at finding ways to incorporate his bench. CU's five starters were efficient on the floor together Tuesday, especially on defense — but they also logged 85% of the available minutes.
“We didn’t have a lot of gas left in our tank at the end of that game,” McDermott said.
There’s not much time for the Jays to make adjustments and corrections. That’ll be a theme for the rest of the month.
McDermott said he and the staff will likely have to narrow the scope of their objectives in practice as they prepare for the next set of games. CU takes the floor once every three days until Christmas.
But maybe the quick turnaround could be a good thing. Especially after Tuesday.
The Jays, particularly point guard Marcus Zegarowski, would like to extinguish whatever emotional residue remains from the KU game.
Jefferson said Zegarowski, who missed a game-tying free throw at the end, was in the practice gym shooting free throws Tuesday night after the team returned to campus.
Nothing had to be said among the group, according to Jefferson. The Jays all know what improvements need to be made to ensure they get back on track Friday — and yes they all trust Zegarowski will make the crunch-time plays next time.
“If we had an opportunity again and we were able to pick somebody to shoot the free throws, I’m pretty sure everybody on the team would pick Marcus to shoot those free throws,” Jefferson said.
Notes
» The NCAA may decide next week to grant immediate eligibility to all transfers this season, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. That means Alex O’Connell, whose waiver request is still pending, could be available for action soon.
For now, he’s still working with the scout team, McDermott said. O’Connell did log first-group reps during the preseason, but with limited practice time these next two weeks, it may be difficult to get the 6-foot-6 Duke transfer up to speed right away.
“There’s going to be a steep learning curve for Alex, if and when he gets eligible,” McDermott said.
» Junior Jacob Epperson did not play at Kansas, partly because of the matchup and partly because his knees were sore, McDermott said.
CU prepared for the Jayhawks’ small-ball style to limit the minutes of its two traditional big men — and Nebraska’s roster might have a similar impact Friday. But mostly, the Jays appear to be proceeding cautiously with Epperson, who’s often been limited during practices this season after missing the last two years with injury.
“It’s kind of how he feels that day,” McDermott said.
» Jefferson said he’d like to be more committed to grabbing rebounds. He’s averaging 4.3 per game after grabbing a team-best 5.5 per game last year. Said Jefferson: “I’m mad at myself because I haven’t been crashing the boards as I should.”
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
