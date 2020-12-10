No matter the season, beating Nebraska is a 'big deal' for Creighton

But maybe the quick turnaround could be a good thing. Especially after Tuesday.

The Jays, particularly point guard Marcus Zegarowski, would like to extinguish whatever emotional residue remains from the KU game.

Jefferson said Zegarowski, who missed a game-tying free throw at the end, was in the practice gym shooting free throws Tuesday night after the team returned to campus.

Nothing had to be said among the group, according to Jefferson. The Jays all know what improvements need to be made to ensure they get back on track Friday — and yes they all trust Zegarowski will make the crunch-time plays next time.

“If we had an opportunity again and we were able to pick somebody to shoot the free throws, I’m pretty sure everybody on the team would pick Marcus to shoot those free throws,” Jefferson said.

Notes

» The NCAA may decide next week to grant immediate eligibility to all transfers this season, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. That means Alex O’Connell, whose waiver request is still pending, could be available for action soon.