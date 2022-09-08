No time to rest as Creighton volleyball maneuvers its difficult schedule

Back to regularly scheduled programming for Creighton.

Merely 48 hours removed from an instant classic, five-set thriller against second-ranked Nebraska, the No. 17 Bluejays finish their week off at Baxter Arena.

There’s almost a strange feeling surrounding the idea that the Jays still have nonconference matches remaining after a bout that felt like it could trump all others. Especially since, while none of these teams will be as talented as the Huskers, the four they will play ahead of Big East action aren’t pushovers.

Creighton will take on Florida State on Friday and UNO on Saturday, continuing to take on top-100 teams as coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has made a difficult nonconference slate a priority.

At 7-1 after beating the Mavericks on Thursday in three close sets, the Seminoles were picked to finish fifth in the ACC.

But Creighton hasn’t played a team that can match its schedule of schedule. Still, Florida State has mostly stifled its opponents’ attacks, holding teams to a .138 hitting percentage going into Thursday.

With two matches against top teams like Nebraska and Kentucky in the rearview mirror, Creighton’s numbers have skewed. But the Seminoles will play few teams as confident in their offense as the Jays.

On the other hand, Florida State and UNO can be fairly proud of their offenses through two weeks.

Both have developed connections early, with the Mavs sitting at 41st in Division I in assists per set (12.65). The Seminoles come in at 50th in that regard, averaging 12.48. They’ve each found some success hitting, with UNO ranking 36th in kills per set at 13.75 and FSU coming in at 42nd behind 13.64 kills per game.

Neither team has played a group as formidable as Creighton, though.

The Jays should be prepared for the weekend after two previous losses. Regardless of having pushing NU as far as possible, Booth isn’t sleeping on any team that lines CU’s schedule.

“I know (UNO is) doing a great job,” Booth said. “We played them this spring and they just dug the crap out of the ball, they were just all over the place. They had a really resilient win against Northern Colorado, so they’re going to be coming in with a lot of momentum.”