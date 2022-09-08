No time to rest as Creighton volleyball maneuvers its difficult schedule

Back to regularly scheduled programming for Creighton.
Merely 48 hours removed from an instant classic, five-set thriller against second-ranked Nebraska, the No. 17 Bluejays finish their week off at Baxter Arena.
There’s almost a strange feeling surrounding the idea that the Jays still have nonconference matches remaining after a bout that felt like it could trump all others. Especially since, while none of these teams will be as talented as the Huskers, the four they will play ahead of Big East action aren’t pushovers.
Creighton will take on Florida State on Friday and UNO on Saturday, continuing to take on top-100 teams as coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has made a difficult nonconference slate a priority.
At 7-1 after beating the Mavericks on Thursday in three close sets, the Seminoles were picked to finish fifth in the ACC.
But Creighton hasn’t played a team that can match its schedule of schedule. Still, Florida State has mostly stifled its opponents’ attacks, holding teams to a .138 hitting percentage going into Thursday.
With two matches against top teams like Nebraska and Kentucky in the rearview mirror, Creighton’s numbers have skewed. But the Seminoles will play few teams as confident in their offense as the Jays.
On the other hand, Florida State and UNO can be fairly proud of their offenses through two weeks.
Both have developed connections early, with the Mavs sitting at 41st in Division I in assists per set (12.65). The Seminoles come in at 50th in that regard, averaging 12.48. They’ve each found some success hitting, with UNO ranking 36th in kills per set at 13.75 and FSU coming in at 42nd behind 13.64 kills per game.
Neither team has played a group as formidable as Creighton, though.
The Jays should be prepared for the weekend after two previous losses. Regardless of having pushing NU as far as possible, Booth isn’t sleeping on any team that lines CU’s schedule.
“I know (UNO is) doing a great job,” Booth said. “We played them this spring and they just dug the crap out of the ball, they were just all over the place. They had a really resilient win against Northern Colorado, so they’re going to be coming in with a lot of momentum.”
Photos: Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, talks with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth as Creighton warms up at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska celebrates a point against Creighton at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune, left, and Allison Whitten go for the ball against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Norah Sis try to block a ball from Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten, left, and Norah Sis celebrate a first set point against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball in the second set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick celebrates a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anni Evans sets the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles, left, celebrates a point with Lindsay Krause against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska players and coaches look up at the scoreboard during a replay challenge against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Top left, Nebraska Assistant Coaches Kelly Hunter, and Jaylen Reyes, watch as Head Coach John Cook talk to his team during a timeout against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of Nebraska and Creighton fans watched their teams play volleyball at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis prepares to serve against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik prepares to serve against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton dance team performs during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt spikes the ball at Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein, top and Kaitlyn Hord, at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord falls into Nicklin Hames, right against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick, right , hits the ball past Creighton's Kendra Wait at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, right, spikes the ball at Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Kendra Wait, left. at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, and Kiana Schmitt celebrate a point against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune holds hands with her teammates before the start of the fifth set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball at Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball past Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Abbey Milner watch their team take on Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, left, watches her sister Hayden Kubik bump the ball agsinst Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, left and Nebraska Director Trev Alberts watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis runs back to the service line during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis stretches to try to get the ball before it hits the floor during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (from left), Sky McCune, and Norah Sis celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Hayden Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Hayden Kubik get ready for the serve during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames serves during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick (right) celebrates a kill with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (left) and Keeley Davis high five after a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
