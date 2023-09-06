Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis was sidelined for the Bluejays' marquee matchup versus Nebraska with an undisclosed injury, a team spokesperson confirmed to The World-Herald.
Fresh off winning Big East Player of the Year, the star junior is an integral piece for the Bluejays.
Through CU’s 5-1 start, she’s tallied 95 kills (4.13 kills per set) and 77 digs. After her contributions throughout Creighton’s unbeaten weekend during the Bluejay Invitational, she was named tournament MVP.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts Creighton
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bichelmeyer hits the ball toward Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, No. 22, and Andi Jackson. No. 15, during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason prepares to spike the ball at Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, Ellie Bolton and Destiny Ndam-Simpson cheer a point against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, Lindsay Krause, Harper Murray and Andi Jackson cheer a point against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson severs against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andi Jackson sets the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball toward Creighton's Kendra Waitat the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick kills the ball past Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to Kiara Reinhardt as she enters the set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis cheers her team on against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Sis sat out with an undisclosed injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason spikes the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait gets her hand on the ball in the third set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Ava Martin, left, Ann Marie Remmes, center, and Kiara Reinhardt, right, in the third set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Ava Martin, left, Ann Marie Remmes, center, and Kiara Reinhardt, right, in the third set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!