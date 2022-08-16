Norah Sis named Preseason Big East player of the Year, Creighton picked No. 1 in conference

Eight-time defending champion Creighton volleyball was named No. 1 in the Big East preseason coaches, poll on Tuesday, while sophomore Norah Sis was named the Preseason Big East Player of the Year.

Sis, a Papillion-La Vista grad, is the first Bluejay to earn the honor since Lydia Dimke in 2017 and was a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big East team. She is joined by teammates Kendra Wait and Jaela Zimmerman on the team. It is the 10th straight season that multiple Creighton players have been selected to the team.

Sis earned Big East freshman of the year honors last fall after averaging 4.34 points and 3.75 kills per set in conference play. She was also named a third-team All-American, the AVCA East Region Freshman of the Year, VolleyballMag.com's National Freshman of the Year and was an AVCA All-East Region selection in 2021.

The Bluejays received nine of 11 first-place votes in the poll. On Monday, the Jays were voted No. 18 in the preseason AVCA poll. Creighton returns four starters and 11 letterwinners from a team that finished last year 31-4 and won an eighth straight regular-season Big East title.

The Jays close their exhibition season on Sunday with a 2 p.m. home match against South Dakota, and then opens their regular season on Aug. 26 with matches in Laramie, Wyoming, against Iowa State and Wichita State.

Preseason All-Big East team

Jaymeson Kinley, Butler, Jr., L

Kennadie Jake-Turner, Connecticut, Grad, MB

Caylee Parker, Connecticut, Grad, OH*

Norah Sis, Creighton, So., OH*

Kendra Wait, Creighton, So., S

Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton, Sr., OH

Jill Pressly, DePaul, Jr., OH*

Carsen Murray, Marquette, Jr., MB

Shaliyah Rhoden, Providence, So., OH

Rachele Rastelli, St. John's, Grad., RS*

Riley Homer, Villanova, Jr., OH*

Carrigan O'Reilly, Xavier, Sr., S

*— unanimous selection

Big East preseason coaches' poll

(first-place votes)

1. Creighton 99 (9)

2. Marquette 90 (2)

3. DePaul 72

4. Connecticut 71

5. St. John's 66

6. Villanova 54

7. Butler 47

8. Xavier 42

T9. Georgetown 25

T9.Providence 25

11. Seton Hall 14