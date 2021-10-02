Norah Sis records 14 kills as Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall

Creighton bounced back from its first loss in a month by sweeping Seton Hall Saturday in South Orange, N.J.

Freshman Norah Sis led CU with 14 kills. Junior Keeley Davis added nine kills and a career-best five aces. Junior Kiana Schmitt matched a personal-best with six blocks.

The most significant moment of tension during the 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 win for the Jays Saturday came in a back-and-forth first game.

CU squandered three consecutive set points, but after the Pirates (9-9, 1-3) tied it at 24-24, it won the next two rallies to secure the win.

No. 16 Creighton finished the second game on a 13-4 run and used an early 7-0 run on Davis' serve to seize control of the final set.

The victory comes one day after the Jays (15-2, 3-1) had their eight-match winning streak snapped at St. John's, which knocked off No. 16 Creighton in four sets. The defeat was just CU's second on the season — and first since a three-set loss to Nebraska on Sept. 8.

The Jays are now set to return home for Big East matches against DePaul and Marquette next weekend.

