Kirsten Bernthal Booth listened to each of her players as she made them announce their goals for the season. By the end, she thought there was a common denominator.

Almost all her players’ goals were regarding relationship building.

It’s the piece of the puzzle that Creighton volleyball hopes can be easily plugged in as it departed on its trip to Italy on Wednesday. Booth figures her team has worked out the physical part of the equation about as well as it could at this point in the year.

“We’ve grinded them the last eight days, like we’ve gotten pretty aggressive,” she said. “More than I would even during a preseason because I felt like we had a finite amount of time with a really big carrot hanging at the end.”

Where the Bluejays are headed, their eyes will be drawn just a bit away from volleyball.

With Rome, Florence and Slovenia being a few of the team’s destinations, they’ll see their share of sights. All of which will give them the chance to gel further.

After returning to Omaha days ago, junior-to-be Norah Sis has traveled a lot recently.

Her return from winning a gold medal at the PanAmerican Games meant bringing the surprisingly heavy neckwear to the team’s final practice before Italy.

Sis detailed her experience, noting she went in with more confidence than a year ago. She has come to know herself as a player with each season, and sharing the training regimen of a staff that adopts methods from the national team has made her that much more confident going into this upcoming season.

While the team’s overseas trip will dually serve as a chance for players to ponder their volleyball future abroad after college, she’ll be reminded of a setting some think she can eventually make a living out of.

“I think it took these experiences for her — and she would still never say it — she’s realizing, ‘Hey, I do have a future in volleyball after my four years at Creighton,’” Booth said of Papillion-La Vista grad. “I think these experiences have opened her eyes to like, ‘Hey, I want to work really hard to be the best that I can be.’”

With several seniors out of the fold and new additions welcomed in, Booth is still aiming to get a feel for her squad. The voices available. And while the vision, as Booth notes, is preferred by the players as being a collective effort, Booth began her personal process in January.

Her eyes will remain peeled to see which players could step into different situations. The ways CU’s newcomers can impact the game and how soon. For what it’s worth, she liked how they've looked so far.

“No buyer’s remorse, which I think is really good, right?” Booth said.

Between the eight-day span that pushed the Bluejays earlier and the expected caliber of teams they’ll see in Europe, Booth will finish the trip with as close to a crystal ball on her future lineups as possible.

“Some of them will have a chance to contribute early,” Booth said. “I think we’re gonna have some dog fights for positions.

“These opportunities in Europe for everyone to kind of get some playing time, you don't usually get that in the fall. You kind of go with what’s in practice and you roll with it. I’m gonna treat it kind of like the spring.”

