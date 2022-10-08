Norah Sis strikes again as Creighton volleyball sweeps Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - No. 21 Creighton volleyball remained unbeaten in Big East play as the Bluejays swept Providence 25-14, 25-22, 25-12 Saturday afternoon.

It was CU's second win of the weekend after it rallied from two sets down Friday night to down Connecticut.

Norah Sis, who had 27 kills Friday, led the Jays with 10 Saturday, while Keeley Davis and Kiara Schmitt each added seven. Kendra Wait had 36 assists as CU outhit Providence .290-.111.

The Bluejays (14-3 overall, 6-0 in the Big East) shook off a slow start Saturday as they trailed 10-6 before winning 19 of the last 23 points of the set. Keeley Davis had three of her team-best four aces in that set.

Creighton never trailed in the second set, although Providence (9-9, 1-5) rallied late. CU was up 21-10 before the Friars went on an 11-2 run. Davis ended the set with a kill. In the third set, Norah Sis served a 10-0 run as Creighton coasted to the win.

The win sets up Friday's showdown with No. 18 Marquette in a matchup of the league's top teams. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. at Sokol Arena.​