Norah Sis strong, Kiara Reinhardt returns in Creighton volleyball scrimmage

Creighton volleyball’s Blue and White scrimmage Saturday at Sokol Arena finished in a 2-2 split with some exciting moments and a guest appearance from Bluejay alum Jaali Winters along the way.

Preseason exhibitions — particularly ones inside a singular program — should be taken with a grain of salt. The Jays took on some turnover this offseason, a sizable change that’s been worth noting as the regular season approaches. For what it's worth, the Bluejays demonstrated encouraging flashes at this stage.

Flashes that, for a team with seven newcomers joining a program coming off a record-setting season, make for the belief that the Bluejays’ new additions can join the team’s core to embody more of a reload than a rebuild.

Many of the familiar faces are intact. Last year’s Big East freshman of the year, Papillion-La Vista graduate Norah Sis, appeared ready to be even better in her sophomore campaign. Kendra Wait still remains a force. Kiara Reinhardt, who made a big splash in her freshman season before redshirting last season because of injury, looked like she’d returned to form Saturday.

Reinhardt’s return makes the fight for minutes at middle blocker interesting. The redshirt sophomore looked dominant in the fourth set, walking away with several kills and proving to remain a presence around the net. But sophomore Abbey Milner dazzled the crowd herself, with senior Kiana Schmitt and freshman Ann Marie Remmes making their fair share of plays.

“That’s a position that, we graduated two seniors, and so there’s a lot of unknowns there,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “It’s great that they came in, and I thought all four did a great job.

Graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt’s hands were all over the second set, scoring a bunch and displaying infectious competitiveness in between making plays all game. Freshman Ava Martin has appeared to be the real deal. The outside hitter had her fair share of kills and pummeled the ball the majority of the time it came her way. She could stand to have an impactful freshman season.

Soon enough, how middle blocker will fill out will hardly be all Booth will be forced to think over.

“Ava’s doing a great job, she’s got a great arm and she’s physical,” Booth said. “The nice thing about all our outside hitters, they can play back row. So we’re going to have some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks, and Ava is definitely in that mix.”