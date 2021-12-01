Norah Sis' versatility has helped Creighton volleyball earn No. 14 seed at NCAA tournament

After the title game ended at the biggest club tournament of the season last spring, the award winners were getting announced and Norah Sis' name hadn't been called yet.
Only one honor was left: MVP.
And that's when Sis' club coach remembers Lindsay Krause, the highly decorated soon-to-be Husker, suddenly declaring within their team huddle that her unassuming-but-dependable teammate deserved recognition.
"Oh. If Norah does not get MVP ..."
This was the Sis breakout performance before her big breakout season — before the Papillion-La Vista product emerged as a Day One starter at Creighton this fall, led all freshmen on top 25 teams in kills and won the Big East's rookie of the year award.
The secret is out now.
Sis, the do-it-all outsider hitter who never leaves the court, has helped the Jays (30-3) earn the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. They open play Thursday against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. inside Sokol Arena.
She said she's not sure if those matches with her club last spring changed her or inspired her. It's not like she's truly been completely off the radar — Sis was the No. 28 overall recruit, after all.
But she's so humble and unflappable on the court and she brings such efficiency to her versatile game that the spotlight sometimes seems to drift away from her. Even this season.
She'd smash a kill past the defense and immediately point to setter Kendra Wait: "that's a good ball." When Sis solo blocked a St. John's hitter two weeks ago, her teammates couldn't get her to celebrate until junior Keeley Davis gave her a playful shoulder shove.
"That tells you a little bit about Norah's personality," CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "She may be a star — she may eventually be THE star. But I don't think that's what consumes her. I think one of the reasons she plays volleyball, she likes the team. She's a team kid."
It might even go beyond that, actually.
The sport's collaboration and the camaraderie seems to be what fuels her, comforts her, motivates her. All her new teammates were why she stepped on the court and immediately started swinging fearlessly with the Jays this fall.
"The team is so supportive," Sis said. "They make it easy to be confident on the court. Everybody wants the best for everybody. So we push each other and have a lot of fun doing it."
For this reason, Sis couldn't stop talking about how much fun she had in Columbus, Ohio, when her club team, Premier Nebraska, won the 18u open division title at USA Volleyball Junior Nationals last spring. Not because of her individual dominance — and she was, indeed, dominant after an injury moved Krause to libero and left Sis to emerge as the team's go-to hitter. Sis was named the MVP.
"She took on such a big load, swinging on the outside, back row, right side," said Shannon Smolinski, the 18U coach and Premier's director of player performance. "I mean, nobody could stop her. And everybody knew the ball was going to her."
But when asked earlier this year, Sis didn't have much to say about her kills and her highlights.
She won a championship with some of her favorite people and made some memories that'll last a lifetime. That was her main takeaway. She thought they overcame adversity together. Everybody stepped up, she said.
Sis is hoping for a similar experience this month with the Jays, whether she gets the glory or not.
"I'm really shocked about how humble she is ... for how good she is and how much talent she has," senior libero Abby Bottomley said. "She's calm, cool and collected. She talks to everyone, never has a chip on her shoulder. A great human and I'm lucky to play with her."
The Creighton-Ole Miss match will be available on ESPN Plus.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa