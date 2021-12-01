Norah Sis' versatility has helped Creighton volleyball earn No. 14 seed at NCAA tournament

She'd smash a kill past the defense and immediately point to setter Kendra Wait: "that's a good ball." When Sis solo blocked a St. John's hitter two weeks ago, her teammates couldn't get her to celebrate until junior Keeley Davis gave her a playful shoulder shove.

"That tells you a little bit about Norah's personality," CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "She may be a star — she may eventually be THE star. But I don't think that's what consumes her. I think one of the reasons she plays volleyball, she likes the team. She's a team kid."

It might even go beyond that, actually.

The sport's collaboration and the camaraderie seems to be what fuels her, comforts her, motivates her. All her new teammates were why she stepped on the court and immediately started swinging fearlessly with the Jays this fall.

"The team is so supportive," Sis said. "They make it easy to be confident on the court. Everybody wants the best for everybody. So we push each other and have a lot of fun doing it."