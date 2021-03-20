Northern Iowa defeats Creighton women in second round of the WNIT

Creighton gave up the game-winning bucket with four seconds remaining Saturday, ending its season in heartbreaking fashion with a 64-63 defeat to Northern Iowa in the second round of the NIT.

The Jays had gone in front 63-62 on Tatum Rembao’s bucket with 10 seconds left, surging ahead despite trailing by four points at the 1:24 mark. But they couldn’t hang on.

Freshman Emerson Green made the driving layup right at the end to clinch the second-round victory for Northern Iowa, which also beat CU in the regular season back in November. The Panthers (16-12) moved into the WNIT quarterfinals for the first time in school history — while the Jays had to accept a disappointing final result.

But it wasn’t hard for Creighton coach Jim Flanery to look at the bright side Saturday night. That’s happened often this year, he said, despite all of the game cancellations, the injuries and the long COVID-19 pause.

“Every time you wanted to get frustrated, you looked at a team that said, ‘OK, what do we need to do to keep playing, keep competing?’” Flanery said. “We kept with the attitude of trying to get better.”

The Jays (10-12) didn’t quit Saturday in Rockford, Illinois, either.