Nyatawa: Could the Big East pull off a basketball bubble — including one in Omaha?

But remember, it’s early in the planning process.

And even as the sport’s leadership warms to the bubble concept, there are so many questions about its practicality that it seems premature to assume college sports can successfully create their version of the blueprint currently working for the NBA and NHL.

The conferences, including the Big East, will keep exploring it, though.

Since they’re pondering it, we will, too. Here are three reasons a Big East bubble makes sense and three reasons it may not happen:

Why it could work

Player health/safety: The professional leagues have made the best case here. On Monday, the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 test results from its two hub cites for the third week in a row. The NBA announced on Aug. 12 that it hadn’t returned any positive tests during the previous week. If athletes, coaches and staffers are insulated inside their own sports cocoon (where masks are required, social distancing rules are followed and testing is routine), there’s a significant decrease to the risk of virus exposure.