Nyatawa: Could the Big East pull off a basketball bubble — including one in Omaha?

Omaha is one of several sites that the Big East is considering for a potential basketball bubble.
Forbes’ Adam Zagoria first reported that last week. The World-Herald has confirmed it.
The planning began a month ago, and it’s still in its preliminary stages. This is a hoops-first league doing its due diligence. All options are on the table — because there could very well be a scenario in which isolating Big East teams in one location for a conference-only schedule ends up being the safest option for playing college basketball during a pandemic.
Whether the league actually decides to venture down this path likely won’t be clear until at least September.
Certainly, one can understand why Omaha would make for an appealing home base.
There’s a convention center attached to the downtown arena, with a skywalk to the 600-room Hilton Hotel. The airport’s five minutes away. Creighton’s campus is even closer — and it has two practice facilities (the Championship Center and the Ruth) and a gym (D.J. Sokol Arena) available for use.
Plus, in the past 12 years, the CHI Health Center has hosted more NCAA men’s hoops tournament games than all but one other venue (Dayton’s UD Arena). The arena’s event operations staff, aided by CU’s athletic department, has a pristine reputation in NCAA circles.
But remember, it’s early in the planning process.
And even as the sport’s leadership warms to the bubble concept, there are so many questions about its practicality that it seems premature to assume college sports can successfully create their version of the blueprint currently working for the NBA and NHL.
The conferences, including the Big East, will keep exploring it, though.
Since they’re pondering it, we will, too. Here are three reasons a Big East bubble makes sense and three reasons it may not happen:
Why it could work
Player health/safety: The professional leagues have made the best case here. On Monday, the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 test results from its two hub cites for the third week in a row. The NBA announced on Aug. 12 that it hadn’t returned any positive tests during the previous week. If athletes, coaches and staffers are insulated inside their own sports cocoon (where masks are required, social distancing rules are followed and testing is routine), there’s a significant decrease to the risk of virus exposure.
Timing: Last season, Creighton played seven games during the four-week break between fall semester and spring semester. That window will be even longer this year (since most colleges are aiming to end coursework by Thanksgiving). So if basketball games are already on the schedule during that time and athletes are already conditioned to play when classes aren’t in session — why not group a handful of teams together in one location for a few weeks’ worth of games?
NCAA backing: In the past week, the NCAA president (Mark Emmert), the senior vice president for basketball (Dan Gavitt) and the chairman of the Division I Basketball Committee (Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart) have all indicated in public statements that the bubble model could be incorporated into a revised championship structure. So if they’re endorsing this, a conference sure could. Continued pro-bubble messaging might even ease the angst of administrators who worry that the ideals of amateurism would be compromised by such an expansive endeavor.
Why it won't work
Testing: Turnaround time and the availability of COVID-19 testing. Those were two issues referenced by Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman in her statement on the postponement of fall sports competitions. And it remains a huge question mark. The ideal scenario would be to test all athletes the morning of game day. You can’t socially distance while playing basketball. But what if you could ensure that all participants were virus-free when they stepped onto the court? There’s optimism that testing innovation is coming. But the clock is ticking.
Money: The estimated tab for the NBA bubble is $150 million, according to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst. And no, a Big East basketball version wouldn’t be as pricey. But still. There’s the cost of transportation, hotel stays, meals and testing supplies for 11 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams. And what about checks for referees, game day operations staff, food providers, medical personnel, security officers — and do you pay to keep them on site, too? Everything adds up pretty quickly, especially when budgets are tight across college athletics.
Outbreaks: When college sports leaders shut everything down in the spring, there was a presumption that the worst would soon be behind us. Well ... it didn’t work out that way. In early April, there was an average of about 30,000 COVID-19 positive test results per day in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. And now, four months later: It’s a rate of about 50,000 per day. The medical experts advising these conferences care about those numbers. Their aim is to eradicate the pandemic. So in their minds, there may not be a place for NCAA basketball in that crusade, especially if case counts are spiking on campuses or in college towns.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585
