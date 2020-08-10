Nyatawa: Villanova and Creighton are the preseason favorites in the Big East

Big question: Who plays point guard? Duke is capable of running the offense — he did at times last year. But if the Friars can remove some of the playmaking pressure off Duke and A.J. Reeves, that talented duo could settle in on the wings and place a lot of stress on a defense. It seems likely that Bynum will emerge as the team’s floor general, but he’s a transfer who still has adjustments to make. That said, he showed potential during one year at St. Joseph’s, and he spent a year learning Providence’s system as a redshirt.