Offense on display early and often during Creighton baseball scrimmage

The baseballs were jumping off the bats of Creighton’s hitters during a seven-inning scrimmage on a warm and hazy Saturday, what was the team’s first appearance at TD Ameritrade Park in more than six months.
The stands were empty Saturday, aside from a few CU players and a handful of scouts. No umpires were on hand, either — coach Ed Servais hollered out balls and strikes calls from his customary spot along the third-base line. Everyone wore masks.
But the Bluejays, suited up in their game day uniforms, made the most of the live practice. Especially at the plate.
Sophomore infielder Andrew Meggs hit a pair of two-run doubles — the second of which broke a 4-4 tie and proved to be the decisive hit in a 7-5 Blue team victory.
Senior outfielder Parker Upton drove in two for the Blue. Junior outfielder David Webel, a transfer from Furman, reached three times and scored twice.
Transfer Dax Roper led the White team’s offense. The 6-foot-2 senior infielder, who previously played at Coastal Carolina and Furman, launched a towering solo home run in the second inning — the ball flew over the center field fence and landed in the batter’s eye cavern. He blasted a two-run homer over the left field bullpen and onto the concourse in his next at-bat.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden also hit a solo home run for the White team. Sophomore infielder Sterling Hayes, who transferred in from Vanderbilt, added an RBI single.
The last time Creighton took the field at TD Ameritrade Park was on March 8 when it suffered a 4-3 loss to Portland. The Jays had a 5-10 record when the 2020 season got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They won the Big East title and reached an NCAA regional in 2019.
