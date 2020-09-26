Offense on display early and often during Creighton baseball scrimmage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The baseballs were jumping off the bats of Creighton’s hitters during a seven-inning scrimmage on a warm and hazy Saturday, what was the team’s first appearance at TD Ameritrade Park in more than six months.

The stands were empty Saturday, aside from a few CU players and a handful of scouts. No umpires were on hand, either — coach Ed Servais hollered out balls and strikes calls from his customary spot along the third-base line. Everyone wore masks.

But the Bluejays, suited up in their game day uniforms, made the most of the live practice. Especially at the plate.

Sophomore infielder Andrew Meggs hit a pair of two-run doubles — the second of which broke a 4-4 tie and proved to be the decisive hit in a 7-5 Blue team victory.

Senior outfielder Parker Upton drove in two for the Blue. Junior outfielder David Webel, a transfer from Furman, reached three times and scored twice.

Transfer Dax Roper led the White team’s offense. The 6-foot-2 senior infielder, who previously played at Coastal Carolina and Furman, launched a towering solo home run in the second inning — the ball flew over the center field fence and landed in the batter’s eye cavern. He blasted a two-run homer over the left field bullpen and onto the concourse in his next at-bat.