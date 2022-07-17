Omaha Blue Crew's time is up in The Basketball Tournament

All the Omaha Blue Crew had was time. The Basketball Tournament’s rules and ELAM ending made it that way.

Despite leading at the beginning of the clockless period, the Blue Crew couldn’t string together a couple of baskets when they needed it most in a 69-63 second-round loss at Sokol Arena on Sunday night.

From the tip, one thing felt certain: Team Arkansas would be a bigger challenge than the team Omaha faced a day earlier. Team Arkansas wasn’t led by a pair of teenage phenoms.

Its closing group was composed of a starter from this past year’s Arkansas squad, a player who averaged 14 points for the Razorbacks a couple of seasons ago and a scorer with one heck of a green light.

Team Arkansas outplayed the Blue Crew in almost every category. Behind fearless scorer Jaylen Barford — whose 20 shot attempts were more than twice as many as any of his teammates — and brutal big man Chris Coffey, OBC often ran into walls on offense.

It pummeled Omaha all game on the glass. It bullied its way through the paint. And Team Arkansas flexed its muscles in a game that required it to.

Omaha’s Admon Gilder and Tre'Shawn Thurman were as timely as anyone.

Gilder’s 20 points — which included a and-one just a minute before the ELAM period — and 10 rebounds kept the Blue Crew within reach. Whether it was drawing a charge or hitting a 3 when Omaha needed it, Thurman was a sufficient handyman.

Yet when the clock stopped, Gilder and his crew couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

The final period lasted for what felt like an eternity. The teams combined to shoot 13 of 44 in the fourth quarter, and Team Arkansas found its way in every crevice during those final defensive possessions until it outlasted the Blue Crew.

After hanging around for 32 minutes, Omaha had given everything it had before it fell just short of a Sweet 16 appearance for the second straight year in the $1 million, winner-take-all tournament.

Thurman, a former Omaha Central and UNO standout, finished with 14 points and Gilder added a team-high 10 rebounds.

The final game in the Omaha regional is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha Blue Crew ...... 17 11 18 17—63

Team Arkansas ......... 18 13 20 18—69

OBC: Thurman 5-12 3-5 14, Perkins 2-2 0-0 5, Harrell 4-11 2-2 11, Suarez 1-5 0-0 3, Biggs 2-10 1-4 6, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, Chatman 0-4 0-0 0, Gilder 7-17 5-5 20, Smith 0-3 0-0 0. Manigat 0-3 0-0 0, Bute 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 22-71 13-20 63.

TA: Barford 8-20 3-3 22, Wade 3-5 1-2 8, Mickelson 2-4 -12 5, Coffey 5-8 6-7 16, Whit 4-8 1-2 9, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Hannahs 0-0 0-0 0, Fortson 1-8 0-0 2, Weems 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 0-0 0-0 0, Lowrance 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-61, 12-16 69.

3-point goals: OBC 6-26 (Perkins 1-1, Thurman 1-3, Suarez 1-3. Biggs 1-3, Harrell 1-4, Smith 0-1, Manigat 0-1, Suarez 0-2, Chatman 0-2), TA 5-20 (Barford 3-9, Wade 1-1, Jones 1-4, Mickelson 0-1, Coffey 0-1, Ross 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Fortson 0-2).

Rebounds: OBC 40 (Gilder 10), OBC 49 (Coffey 13). Assists: OBC 10 (Gilder 3), OBC 11 (Fortson 6).