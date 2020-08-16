Omaha doctor isn't surprised by lack of consensus on sports: There's no play book for coronavirus

To this point, the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that their teams won’t compete this fall. Squads at Nebraska and Creighton are sidelined. The Summit League, including UNO, also won’t play fall sports.

But three Power Five conferences — the Big 12, ACC and SEC — plan to go ahead with games.

That inconsistency only seemed to enliven debate in the public sphere — so much so that parents of Big Ten football players, including at Nebraska, wrote letters asking for transparency on the decision-making process. Parents of 81 NU players released their document Sunday.

“WE WANT OUR BOYS TO PLAY THIS FALL,” the one-page letter said in its final paragraph.

Meanwhile, the NCAA’s top medical advisers are starting to sharpen their rhetoric, as well.

The NCAA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Hainline, said on CNN late Saturday night that if the nation’s testing capabilities remain unchanged, “there’s no way we could go forward with sports.”