Omaha doctor isn't surprised by lack of consensus on sports: There's no play book for coronavirus

The chairman of the Big East’s COVID-19 task force understands why the nation’s top conferences haven’t settled on a consensus on the viability of playing college sports during a pandemic.
There’s no perfect solution, Dr. Doug Ramos said.
It’s difficult to talk about canceling or postponing college sports without also discussing the athletes’ mental well-being, or considering the teams’ contributions to the emotional and economic functionality of their communities, or recognizing the decision-makers’ differing levels of risk tolerance.
That became obvious the first time the Big East’s 19-member task force met, Ramos said.
“We had to migrate to a discussion that wasn’t purely medical,” said the Omaha-based surgeon who has served as a CU team doctor and been on several NCAA committees.
“We all have opinions. And there’s no question that the medical advice carried the greatest weight, as it should in this discussion. However, there are so many factors that come into play — this isn’t simple.”
Ramos isn’t surprised these conversations among experts have created a chasm within the college sports landscape. The league panels are analyzing the same data, yes, but the interpretation depends on the individuals, he said.
To this point, the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that their teams won’t compete this fall. Squads at Nebraska and Creighton are sidelined. The Summit League, including UNO, also won’t play fall sports.
But three Power Five conferences — the Big 12, ACC and SEC — plan to go ahead with games.
That inconsistency only seemed to enliven debate in the public sphere — so much so that parents of Big Ten football players, including at Nebraska, wrote letters asking for transparency on the decision-making process. Parents of 81 NU players released their document Sunday.
“WE WANT OUR BOYS TO PLAY THIS FALL,” the one-page letter said in its final paragraph.
Meanwhile, the NCAA’s top medical advisers are starting to sharpen their rhetoric, as well.
The NCAA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Hainline, said on CNN late Saturday night that if the nation’s testing capabilities remain unchanged, “there’s no way we could go forward with sports.”
Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a member of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, said on a media call Thursday that any discussion about the resumption of college sports, given the country’s struggles to contain the pandemic, is analogous to scheduling a time for the band’s performance on a sinking Titanic.
Del Rio said his threshold for playing college sports would be that a community has an average of less than five to 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
The World-Herald reported Sunday that Nebraska, over a seven-day stretch ending Friday, averaged 269 new cases per day — equating to about 13.9 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate is 10.5% in Douglas County and 6.7% in Lancaster County, according to the counties’ dashboard websites.
“I like to go safety first,” Del Rio said on the media call. “I want to prevent infections. I want to make sure nobody gets sick.”
But can the risks be mitigated so athletes can compete with a reasonable degree of safety?
The Big East revealed its answer this week: No. At least not in the fall.
After consulting with the task force, the conference presidents submitted their vote. League Commissioner Val Ackerman cited unknowns surrounding several issues, including the impact on public health, availability of testing and complications of travel. Ramos said there were concerns about preliminary research linking COVID-19 to lingering inflammation of the heart muscle.
The hope is that there will be more clarity when it’s time to decide the fate of winter sports, Ramos said.
“I’ve said this, that in athletics you need to know your opponent — then you can game plan,” Ramos said. “It’s been hard to game plan for this virus. We don’t know our opponent completely. We’re all still learning.”
Tom Shatel's 10 biggest local sports stories of the past 10 years
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!