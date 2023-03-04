CONWAY, Ark. — For the second straight day, the Omaha softball team split a pair of games at the Shamrock Classic.

UNO rolled to a 17-3 win over Alcorn State before a six-run third inning was too much to overcome in a 6-1 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Omaha scored a season high in its blowout of Alcorn State. Rachel Weber led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Five Mavs hit doubles and seven of their 17 hits went for extra bases.

In the nightcap, Iowa pieced together the six-run third and stayed in control after that. Iowa had three hits — all singles — and took advantage of two errors in the inning.

UNO's run came in the fifth on back-to-back doubles from Sophie Cerveny and Olivid Aden. Sydney Nuismer threw a six-hitter for the Mavs, but allowed only one earned run.

Omaha will play Iowa again at 10 a.m. Sunday to complete tournament play.

UNO 115 82 - 17 17 1

Alcorn State (3-13) 012 00 - 3 3 1

W: Chapman, 1-0. L: Parker, 1-5. 2B: UNO, Tucker, Thomas, Durr, Albaugh, Olson. 3B: UNO, Cramer. HR: UNO, Weber

Iowa (11-7) 006 000 0 - 6 6 1

UNO (9-5) 000 010 0 - 1 3 2

W: Vasquez, L: Nuismer, 5-2. 2B: UI, Doster; UNO, O'Brien, Cerveny, Aden