Omaha used a lightning-quick start on offense and a fantastic start from pitcher Charlie Bell to earn a 4-1 win over cross-town rival Creighton on Tuesday night at Anderson Field.

The win was UNO's third straight over Creighton as the Mavs also won a pair of 5-3 decisions last spring. It was UNO's fourth win in a row as the Mavs have reached the .500 mark for the first time this season.​

UNO got back-to-back homers from Noah Greise and Devin Hurdle in the first inning. Greise's shot to right center for a three-run blast.

Bell allowed five hits over 6.2 innings for the win.