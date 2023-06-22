Ashlyn Paymal calls Creighton a perfect fit, which is why that will be her collegiate volleyball destination.

The 6-foot-2 right-side hitter announced Thursday her verbal commitment to play for the Bluejays. Paymal, who will be a junior in the fall, played for Omaha Burke but is transferring to Omaha Westside.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “Creighton is the place where I’ve always wanted to go.”

Paymal pounded 259 kills last season and had a hitting percentage of .284. The six-rotation player also had 47 blocks and 34 aces for the 18-15 Bulldogs.

She will transfer to Westside in part because of a change in the Warriors’ coaching staff. Former Omaha Duchesne and Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli, one of Paymal’s club coaches at Nebraska Elite, will take over the program.

“He’s a really good coach,” she said. “He’s building something new and I’m ready to be a part of that.”

Paymal said her desire to attend Creighton goes back several years. It also didn’t hurt that former Bluejays’ player Grace Nelson has coached Paymal during club season.

“I think Creighton has been watching me for awhile,” she said. “I’ve gone to their camps and have been interested in their program for a long time.”

Though it didn’t have any bearing on Paymal’s decision, former Westside standout Destiny Ndam-Simpson will be a freshman on the Bluejays’ volleyball team in the fall.

“I know her and I’ve watched her play a lot,” Paymal said. “It’s exciting to think we’ll be teammates someday.”

Westside went 30-9 last season for former coach Korrine Bowers and came up just short of the school’s first Class A title, finishing as the state runner-up to Papillion-La Vista South.

“They came really close to a championship,” Paymal said. “They have one of the top volleyball programs in the state and I’m super-excited to be a part of it.”

Paymal, who announced her decision on Twitter, said her desire to play on the local front also was a factor.

“I want to play in front of my family and friends,” she said. “I also love their coaching staff so to me, committing to Creighton was just the perfect fit.”

Paymal now can direct her full attention to her club team’s participation in the AAU national tournament next week in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s great to have this commitment behind me,” she said. “And I know it’s the right decision.”