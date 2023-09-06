LINCOLN — Destiny Ndam-Simpson’s first career start as a Bluejay came with questions. Few were about her.

Ndam-Simpson, a promising freshman from Omaha Westside as seen in flashes, still has time before topping CU’s pecking order of hitters. Her start Wednesday night in a 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 loss to Nebraska came with game-changing news: outside hitter Norah Sis wouldn’t play due to injury.

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth told reporters that Sis was sidelined with a strained abdominal muscle, an injury the staff learned about during practice Tuesday. Booth didn’t provide a timetable for her return.

The reigning Big East player of the year and Creighton’s multifaceted star stood among the rest of her teammates on the bench. Her absence was evident almost immediately.

Nebraska had spent a chunk of its days ahead of Wednesday watching, learning and preparing for Sis. All of that dissolved as the whispers of her injury — no thanks to her roaming the floor in uniform ahead of game time — were supported by Ndam-Simpson’s place in the lineup.

Creighton began powerless against NU’s block.

Sophomore Ava Martin was forced to fill some of the spots Sis tends to. Ndam-Simpson would have to exhaust her arm just a bit more than usual. Each was thrown into the fire in the biggest game of the season.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I just kind of stepped in,” Ndam-Simpson said. “I had Ava helping me out, so there’s nothing really to be afraid of. It’s a little hard playing against such tall, big blockers. But I just adjusted well, I think.”

It would take time to settle in — CU tallied four kills and 13 errors in the first game. And the Jays would never quite overwhelm Nebraska in its attack, but behind Kendra Wait and Ndam-Simpson, they eventually handed NU its first set loss of the season.

“We talk a lot about believing that we’re good, because we are good, and we need to believe that we can compete with anybody,” Ndam-Simpson said. “I think we didn’t really believe that in the first and second set. ... In the third set we just played our game.”

She whistled balls past Nebraska’s torturous block. She embraced being targeted, the workload. By the end of the night, she racked up a team-high 13 kills on 33 swings while hitting .242. Even NU coach John Cook had to admit: The freshman’s first start was nothing to scoff at.

“It’s a big stage for your first time out on the court,” Booth said. “But I think she likes that. She leaned into it.”

Booth has slowly ushered Ndam-Simpson into her lineup. A string of possessions became a couple of sets, a couple of sets became matchlong appearances. Without much say, she started and finished Wednesday’s match.

The freshman won’t get to act like one much longer so long as Sis remains away.

Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts Creighton

