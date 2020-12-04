On veteran team, freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner made big impact in Creighton's win over Kennesaw State

The head start helped with the transition, Kalkbrenner said.

It didn't take long for his teammates and coaches to start raving about his performances during preseason practice.

On the first day, Christian Bishop was talking about Kalkbrenner's dunks. Mitch Ballock complimented his ability to handle feedback. McDermott marveled at his post moves.

And now Kalkbrenner gets to figure things out during game action, while playing behind second-year starter Christian Bishop and splitting time with junior Jacob Epperson.

Kalkbrenner's averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench so far. He's made two-thirds of his shots. He's picked up four blocks.

The Jays definitely do need Kalkbrenner’s contributions this year — but because of their scoring balance and their collective approach, they hope that they won't require anyone to shoulder a heavy workload or feel the pressure to perform outside their role.

Each of CU's three outings this season have produced a variety of single-game standouts. Six guys finished in double figures Friday for the second straight game.

As a result, Kalkbrenner’s been able to find his way and live up to the team’s high expectations for him.