On veteran team, freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner made big impact in Creighton's win over Kennesaw State

For four momentum-shifting minutes during Friday’s win, Creighton’s freshman center showed why his coaches and teammates spoke so glowingly all offseason about his difference-making potential.
Ryan Kalkbrenner was the centerpiece of CU’s 19-2 first half run — finishing at the rim on one end and disrupting Kennesaw State’s offense on the other. He dunked four times. He altered shots, deflected passes and grabbed rebounds.
It was a sequence that encapsulated the 7-footer’s wide-ranging skills and offered a glimpse of his role on a squad full of veterans. The one-sided surge also abruptly expunged any questions about how Friday’s game would end as No. 9 Creighton (3-0) handled the overmatched Owls 93-58.
“I try to just go play hard for three, four minutes and try to bring a little bit of energy to the game,” Kalkbrenner said.
He did that at the CHI Health Center Friday.
The St. Louis product, who has a 7-4 wingspan, rose for an easy slam after corralling a pass from Antwann Jones to give CU its first lead at 10-8.
Kalkbrenner rolled out of a ball screen and guided a lob pass into the hoop on the next possession. He stepped out to tip away a Kennesaw State pass, then chased down the loose ball and took it all the way to the basket for another dunk. He slipped a screen, caught a pass while gliding toward the rim and finished with two hands again.
Eight straight points.
His putback layup two possessions later made it 21-10. Kalkbrenner sealed off a defender the next trip down so a driving Marcus Zegarowski could cleanly finish with a floater, forcing a timeout from KSU (2-2).
“Our expectation when we recruited him was he was going to come in and have an impact, if he did what he was supposed to do,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “He’s just an absolute joy to coach. He listens. He soaks everything in. He asks intelligent questions. He understands the game.
“He’s just going to keep getting better and better because he works at it and he studies the game.”
There will be plenty of lessons to learn throughout the year, certainly.
McDermott said adjusting to the pace of the game — especially in Creighton’s up-tempo system — can often be challenging for first-year bigs. But there’s also the physicality of D-I ball and the grind of a long season.
Kalkbrenner has always seemed to understand what he’s up against.
That’s why he decided to come to Omaha early. The four-star prospect took advantage of a COVID-19 rule adjustment and moved in with assistant coach Paul Lusk at the end of June. The team didn't reconvene until August. So Kalkbrenner lifted weights in the garage of strength and conditioning consultant Jeremy Anderson.
The head start helped with the transition, Kalkbrenner said.
It didn't take long for his teammates and coaches to start raving about his performances during preseason practice.
On the first day, Christian Bishop was talking about Kalkbrenner's dunks. Mitch Ballock complimented his ability to handle feedback. McDermott marveled at his post moves.
And now Kalkbrenner gets to figure things out during game action, while playing behind second-year starter Christian Bishop and splitting time with junior Jacob Epperson.
Kalkbrenner's averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench so far. He's made two-thirds of his shots. He's picked up four blocks.
The Jays definitely do need Kalkbrenner’s contributions this year — but because of their scoring balance and their collective approach, they hope that they won't require anyone to shoulder a heavy workload or feel the pressure to perform outside their role.
Each of CU's three outings this season have produced a variety of single-game standouts. Six guys finished in double figures Friday for the second straight game.
As a result, Kalkbrenner’s been able to find his way and live up to the team’s high expectations for him.
“There’s a lot of stuff to learn, and at first it was so much information, it took me a while just to get used to it and get comfortable with everything we do, how we run our offense, how we run our defense,” he said. “But each game I’m getting more comfortable.”
