Once in the transfer portal, Jack Grace's return to Creighton has been big for Jays

Jack Grace had one foot out the door and was all set for a new opportunity.

He'd been just a part-time player during his first three seasons with Creighton, so he thought a change of scenery might be his best option for his baseball career.

"I actually entered the transfer portal this past summer. I kinda wanted to go somewhere I could get some more playing time," Grace said.

He said he had contact with a couple of schools, but nothing was too attractive. Creighton coach Ed Servais asked if he wanted to return to the Bluejays.

And during a season when Creighton's been short-handed because to injuries to position players, Grace has stepped up with a breakout spring at the plate.

"We wouldn't be close to being in this (Big East race) if it wasn't for Jack. We've asked Jack to take on a bigger role," Servais said. "I was hoping this was the year it came together for him."

"And he does as much off the field, in the locker room, on the trips, as he does on the field. He's a great teammate."

Grace made seven starts last year and hit .160 (4 of 25). But this season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Grace is second on the team in home runs (4) and doubles (12), third in RBIs (25) and fourth in batting average (.259).

Last week at Xavier, he hit home runs on back-to-back days, including a seventh-inning grand slam that put CU ahead for good. He said he couldn't remember the last time he hit a grand slam.

"It definitely feels good to be one of the team's big contributors this year," said Grace, who plans to return to Creighton next season for a fifth year.

So what's made the difference between 2021 and this spring?

"Confidence. That's a really big part of the game. Just knowing that I could do it," he said.

The Bluejays will be counting on Grace this weekend as they play their biggest series of the season to date, facing one of the hottest teams in the country in No. 15 Connecticut.

UConn comes into the series with a one-game lead over Creighton in the league standings. UConn (11-1) and Creighton (10-2) have separated themselves from the field as Xavier is in third place at 6-6.

"If we want a shot to win the Big East regular season, we got to do well this weekend," Grace said. "We're fired up for this weekend."

Servais expects a highly charged atmosphere.

"When we played Creighton our one time last year in the conference tournament, it was different. It was intensity that we hadn't seen in a while. And I'm OK with that," Servais said. "It reminded me a lot of the Wichita State-Creighton series toward the end of our days in the (Missouri) Valley where teams went at each other."

While Creighton has gone 24-7 since its slow start to the season, UConn is 18-1 over the past month. The Huskies have scored double-digit runs in 10 of those wins and averaged 10.7 runs. For the season, they are 17th in the NCAA in scoring (8.7 runs per game) and second in ERA (3.01).

Both teams will have two more Big East series after this weekend.

"We really haven't talked about the standings at all this year," Servais said. "We're just trying to win series, and we've won 10 of the last 11 series. That will be our goal this weekend."

