Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis signs with Creighton volleyball; leads top class in program history

Norah Sis was describing the strong bond she’s formed with Creighton’s current volleyball players when she caught herself in the middle of a sentence.
She called them “teammates.”
Oops. Not quite. She still has a senior year to finish at Papillion-La Vista High School.
But then again, Sis has been committed to CU since September 2018 — her pledge actually came after two other top 50 prospects who’ve combined to form the highest-rated recruiting class in Creighton volleyball history. She knows her future classmates well. She knows the program well.
In her mind, she’s been a Bluejay for a while — long before Wednesday, when she signed a national letter of intent.
“It’s the culture there,” Sis said. “It just feels like a big family, and I’m not even there yet. But the players and the coaches, they’re all super welcoming.”
When she and the rest of the 2021 recruiting class do officially join the program, they’ll do so with a great deal of fanfare.
Prep Volleyball ranks this group No. 5 nationally. The best class rating in school history. The previous high was No. 10 two years ago.
Setter Kendra Wait, a multi-sport athlete from Gardner, Kan., will start her CU career ranked higher by Prep Volleyball (No. 7) than any recruit in Creighton history. Sis, at No. 28, is third among all-time Jays recruits. Outside hitter Eve Magill, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is fourth at No. 31.
The Jays are also adding middle blocker Abbey Milner as a walk-on next year. The Lakeville, Minn., product committed in September.
“They all epitomize what we consider are important tenets within our program,” CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “Team before self. Strong academics. Kids that are going to care about culture.
“All of these guys buy into that and relish the opportunity to hopefully move Creighton to some places we’ve never been before.”
Booth said Wait has so much athleticism and the ability to read the game at such a high level that she could be a D-I libero if she weren’t such a talented setter. Sis, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, is skilled enough at the net to successfully go up against a tall block — and she can handle herself in the back row, too, according to Booth. Magill is a 6-foot-5 pin hitter with a strong arm and loads of potential, Booth said.
Wait and Sis were both named to the 24-player Under Armour All-American team on Wednesday.
They’ll soon try to help boost a Jays program that’s won six consecutive Big East regular season titles and reached eight straight NCAA tournaments (peaking with an Elite Eight run in 2016).
Sis can’t wait.
“It feels great,” Sis said after Wednesday’s signing day ceremony. “I’ve been committed for over two years. So make it official, it’s really exciting.”
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
