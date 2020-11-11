Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis signs with Creighton volleyball; leads top class in program history

Norah Sis was describing the strong bond she’s formed with Creighton’s current volleyball players when she caught herself in the middle of a sentence.

She called them “teammates.”

Oops. Not quite. She still has a senior year to finish at Papillion-La Vista High School.

But then again, Sis has been committed to CU since September 2018 — her pledge actually came after two other top 50 prospects who’ve combined to form the highest-rated recruiting class in Creighton volleyball history. She knows her future classmates well. She knows the program well.

In her mind, she’s been a Bluejay for a while — long before Wednesday, when she signed a national letter of intent.

“It’s the culture there,” Sis said. “It just feels like a big family, and I’m not even there yet. But the players and the coaches, they’re all super welcoming.”

When she and the rest of the 2021 recruiting class do officially join the program, they’ll do so with a great deal of fanfare.

Prep Volleyball ranks this group No. 5 nationally. The best class rating in school history. The previous high was No. 10 two years ago.