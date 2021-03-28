Parker Upton and Andrew Meggs boost Creighton baseball over Bradley

Senior outfielder Parker Upton hit his first home run of the year, and sophomore second baseman Andrew Meggs had three hits as Creighton earned a 9-5 win over Bradley on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.

CU jumped out to an early lead for the second straight day, and both Upton and Meggs played critical roles.

Upton's RBI-double put his team ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Then in the second, Meggs drove in two runs with a two-out single. Upton made it 5-0 with a home run to right field.

Bradley (5-9) did pull within 6-4 in the fifth inning, but senior third baseman Ryan Mantle's run-scoring single in the bottom of the frame helped swing the momentum back in Creighton's favor. The Jays (6-7) added two more runs in the eighth to put the game away.

The win clinched a two-game sweep of Bradley for CU after Friday's game was canceled because of unsafe playing conditions. Creighton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning Saturday and earned a 6-4 victory.

The Jays are set to continue their homestand with a four-game series against Sacramento State starting Friday.