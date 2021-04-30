Parker Upton hits grand slam in Creighton baseball's win over St. John's

Creighton’s Parker Upton swung his bat five consecutive times, and fouled off each one of those pitches.

The Grand Island product wasn’t sure of the exact sequence, even as he recounted the decisive at-bat well after the Jays had secured a 6-1 victory over St. John’s Friday. A mix of fastballs and changeups, Upton remembered.

But the senior center fielder could say with certainty that he never got discouraged in that moment. The bases were loaded in a potential tone-setting situation in the first inning. He knew he just had to keep battling, and maybe he’d time up one of those offerings.

He did. Emphatically.

Upton’s 441-foot home run — a grand slam on the ninth pitch of his at-bat — landed several rows deep in the TD Ameritrade Park bleachers, giving Creighton (15-8, 7-1) a 4-0 lead and providing more than enough cushion for ace Dylan Tebrake in a series-opening win.

“I was just trying to get him to throw as many pitches as possible, and find a way on base,” Upton said. “I felt like I was just missing.”

Until that sixth swing.

“That one felt pretty good off the bat,” he said.