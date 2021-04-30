Parker Upton hits grand slam in Creighton baseball's win over St. John's

Creighton’s Parker Upton swung his bat five consecutive times, and fouled off each one of those pitches.
The Grand Island product wasn’t sure of the exact sequence, even as he recounted the decisive at-bat well after the Jays had secured a 6-1 victory over St. John’s Friday. A mix of fastballs and changeups, Upton remembered.
But the senior center fielder could say with certainty that he never got discouraged in that moment. The bases were loaded in a potential tone-setting situation in the first inning. He knew he just had to keep battling, and maybe he’d time up one of those offerings.
He did. Emphatically.
Upton’s 441-foot home run — a grand slam on the ninth pitch of his at-bat — landed several rows deep in the TD Ameritrade Park bleachers, giving Creighton (15-8, 7-1) a 4-0 lead and providing more than enough cushion for ace Dylan Tebrake in a series-opening win.
“I was just trying to get him to throw as many pitches as possible, and find a way on base,” Upton said. “I felt like I was just missing.”
Until that sixth swing.
“That one felt pretty good off the bat,” he said.
Upton’s homer capped an impressive opening frame for the Jays’ hitters, who laid off close pitches and fouled away others to wear down St. John’s starter Nick Mondak. He’d given up just nine earned runs in 47 innings before Friday — but threw 38 pitches in the first inning alone.
Mondak did settle in eventually. But the damage was done.
And Tebrake didn’t let the Johnnies (13-13, 4-8) regain momentum.
The sophomore right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 29 1/3 innings before allowing an inconsequential run in the seventh. He struck out nine batters of 8 1/3 innings of work.
“Dylan deserves a ton of credit,” CU coach Ed Servais said. “He’s got outstanding, outstanding work ethic. He’s always focused.”
The Jays’ lineup was locked in on Friday, too.
Upton said one of the critiques the coaches had of their hitters in last weekend’s series win against Georgetown was that they weren’t able to put pressure on opposing pitchers by working the count and earning free passes.
That changed Friday.
Sophomore Andrew Meggs doubled after fouling off back-to-back two-strike pitches in the first. Sophomore Sterling Hayes walked and redshirt freshman Alan Roden reached on an infield single. Then Upton went yard.
Even in the second inning, the Jays did not score but they put two men on and forced Mondak to throw 32 pitches. Junior catcher David Vilches’ two-run home run in the sixth inning was preceded by a six-pitch walk by senior Dax Roper.
“We talked about it before the game that we wanted to control the strike zone,” Servais said. “I thought the first two innings especially were probably the best two offensive innings we had all year.”
The two teams will return to action for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa