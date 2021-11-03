Payton Brotzki records double-double as Creighton women defeat Wayne State in exhibition

Senior Payton Brotzki had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Creighton in its 99-46 exhibition game win over Wayne State Wednesday evening.

The first bucket of the game came on a transition opportunity, when Brotzki beat the Wildcats down the floor for a layup. Her short jumper four minutes later made it 10-2 — then the Jays wrapped a 22-5 run around the end of the first quarter and the start of the second.

CU never trailed and led by as many as 55 points inside D.J. Sokol Arena.

Brotzki, the Platteview High School product, made all eight of her field goal tries, including two from behind the 3-point line.

Sophomore Emma Ronsiek scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting for Creighton. Senior guard Tatum Rembao added 11 points and seven assists. Four other CU players scored at least eight points.

The Jays shot 53.5% from the field and assisted on 86.8% of their makes.

Senior Kylie Hammer, a former Wayne High School standout, is the lone returnee with starting experience for Wayne State. She had a team-high 10 points Wednesday.

The Wildcats open their regular season on Nov. 13 at Newman. Creighton's first game is scheduled for Wednesday at Drake.

