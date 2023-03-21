In most years, 15th-seeded Princeton would have pulled the signature upset of the NCAA tournament when it beat second-seeded Arizona 59-55. In 2023, the Tigers were bested by 16th seed Fairleigh Dickinson’s win over top-seeded Purdue.

But Creighton coach Greg McDermott has a deep appreciation for what the Ivy League squad accomplished in beating Arizona, which itself beat CU in the Maui Classic.

“We couldn’t hold Arizona under 80, and they held them to 55 — that’s all we need to know,” said McDermott, whose team faces Princeton Friday night in the Sweet 16. “We know how good and talented Arizona is on the offensive end of the floor. What Princeton did to slow them down was really impressive.”

Moreover, McDermott said, Princeton only hit 4-of-25 3-pointers — and still beat the Wildcats.

“When you’re in the Sweet 16, every team’s coming off of two great wins, so everybody’s playing with confidence,” McDermott said. “And we’re going to see a really good team on Friday, and if we think for a second we think we can look past them, we’ll be on a flight home Saturday morning.”

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman said the Tigers (23-8) are “very disciplined offensively,” and won’t take bad shots.

“They’re going to work the whole shot clock, so we have to be able to defend and communicate and rebound,” Scheierman said. “If we do that, we’ll like our chances.”

Creighton’s players, conducting a series of interviews Tuesday at the school’s Championship Center, have confidence, McDermott said, but haven’t let that overshadow the need to prepare. The Bluejays (23-12) successfully ignored the negative “outside noise” earlier this season during a six-game losing, and now have to do the same with the effusive praise.

“You can smile, you can say thank you, you can pump their fist, you can take a pat on the back, but when you come to this practice floor, you’ve got to be ready for prepare,” said McDermott, who said he’s trying to “shelter” his players from too much outside distraction.

Creighton will have a send-off event for the team Wednesday at 11:40 a.m. Fans are asked to line the sidewalk near the southwest side of Morrison Stadium, as the team will depart from a bus in the South parking lot of the facility.

Notes

» McDermott is no stranger to the “Princeton offense” — known for back cuts to the rim and deliberate style — as Georgetown used when John Thompson III was the Hoyas coach. The Tigers use a version of the scheme, McDermott said, along with other philosophies.

“This isn’t a true Princeton offense but a lot of their characteristics are the same,” McDermott said. “Their spacing’s great, their cutting is elite, their ball security’s really good and they space you out with their ability to shoot the basketball.”

» For its trip to Louisville, Creighton will again have to deal with a time change — it’s an hour later, and CU’s game won’t tip off until 9 p.m. EST — but it won’t have to deal with the altitude from Denver.

McDermott expects CU to handle the time change just fine. The altitude in Denver was more challenging.

“We weren’t smart enough to bring oxygen masks to our bench like Baylor and NC State did,” McDermott said of the two teams CU beat. “But I also think our guys looked at that and chuckled at it a little bit when they saw guys puffing on oxygen masks on the other end and we’re rolling back out there trying to play a little bit faster than a little bit slower.”