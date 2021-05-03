'Play-making guard' Lauren Jensen transfers to Creighton from Iowa

Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen has joined Creighton's program, the team announced Monday.

Jensen's a 5-foot-10 guard who scored 23 total points in 17 appearances as a freshman for the Hawkeyes last year. She made six of her 17 3-point attempts and dished out nine assists.

Jensen revealed her transfer decision on Twitter Friday. It was announced officially Monday after she signed with Creighton.

She said in a statement that CU "is an awesome program with great people that has a winning tradition and culture."

Jensen, who's from Lakeville, Minnesota, will help the Jays' backcourt try to replace the team's top scorer from last year, senior guard Temi Carda (15.6 points per game).

Coach Jim Flanery indicated that Jensen has some high upside.

"Lauren is someone we recruited hard out of high school, so we already have a tremendous comfort level with her," Flanery said in a statement. "She is very high-character and hard-working. We love her competitiveness and mentality toward the game. Lauren is a ball-handling, play-making guard who can really score it. We're really excited because we believe she can come in and make our team better."

