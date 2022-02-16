Players to watch, three keys for Creighton at DePaul

The Jays (16-8, 8-5) haven't won four games in a row since they opened the year 4-0. They could match that season-best four-game winning streak with a victory at DePaul Thursday. But the improved Blue Demons won't make it easy. Here's the preview:

When: 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wintrust Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

DePaul info

Record: 12-12, 3-11 (10th in Big East)

NET ranking: 104th (CU: 69th)

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 104th (CU: 130th)

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 121st (CU: 31st)

Trending: The Blue Demons have shown some improvement lately. They opened February by winning at Xavier and handling Georgetown. They nearly knocked off Providence. Tuesday's result probably felt like a letdown, losing a lead late in 73-71 defeat to Butler. But the two-week trend would indicate that DePaul is in position to finish the season strong.

Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 60-47 on Jan. 22 in Omaha (Creighton leads the all-time series 25-16)

Three DPU players to watch

Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (#4) — He's back. The talented scorer missed seven straight games with a groin injury, but returned Tuesday against Butler (13 points and three assists). He's a good shot-maker, able to create his own offense off the dribble or in the post. They'll run him off screens, too.

Sophomore forward David Jones (#32) — The performances have been a little up and down lately for Jones as Big East teams have started to figure out his tendencies. Still, he's a guy you don't want to find his rhythm. Jones is long and strong. He's got a quick first move and he's really dynamic in transition. He's one of the league's top rebounders (7.6 per game). He had a triple-double against Georgetown on Feb. 9.

Senior forward Brandon Johnson (#35) — He's quick and agile at 6-foot-8, able to face up against opposing big man and take them to the rack. He's good at drawing fouls and he's relentless on the glass (7.2 rebounds per game). The Jays were able to hold him in check in the first meeting (six points on nine shots).

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: DePaul has a number of players to look out for here. Jones and Johnson (and Nick Ongenda) are regularly flying toward the rim to create second-chance opportunities. It's going to take a committed effort to keep them all off the glass. The Jays controlled this aspect of the game back in January (plus-11 rebounding margin). They'll need that performance again Thursday.

2. Defend without fouling: This is typically a strength for Creighton. But sometimes when fatigue sets in, the focus drops off. Then suddenly, you're out of position and forced to foul. That's what seemed to happen against Georgetown Monday — the Hoyas shot 24 free throws (second-most by a CU opponent this year). The Jays don't have much time to recharge their bodies this week. So they may have some heavy legs again Thursday. They just have to maintain their discipline.

3. Withstand the surge: There are stretches in games when DePaul can really find a groove offensively. It's streaky. The shots all start falling and the momentum flips, and the Blue Demons' intensity rises on defense. That's how they overwhelmed Georgetown. First off Thursday, it'll be important for Creighton to avoid falling into lengthy scoring ruts. But also, the Jays can't get discouraged if DePaul gets hot for a bit. Stay poised and play the full 40 minutes.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: DePaul's win probability is 61.1%

KenPom: DePaul wins, 69-68

Bart Torvik: DePaul wins, 68-67

Jon Nyatawa’s take: DePaul has length, varying defensive looks and shot-blocking potential. It can force you out of your comfort zone. And that seemed to happen to Creighton in Omaha during the first half in January. The Jays should be ready this time around. If they can play with pace and share the ball, they should be able to secure a road win. I'll pick CU, 70-66.

Creighton betting trends

Season ATS record: 11-12-1 (last five games: 2-2-1)

Season ATS record on the road: 5-3

Season ATS record as the underdog: 6-4

Season SU record as the underdog: 5-5

Over/under: The under has hit in 15 of CU's 24 games this season

