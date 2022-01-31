Players to watch, three keys for Creighton at No. 17 UConn

The Jays (12-7, 4-4) are looking to build some momentum and confidence after suffering a disappointing loss at Butler Wednesday and squandering a big lead in a home defeat to Xavier Saturday. Trouble is, they're about to face one of the hottest teams in the league. The Huskies are on a roll and it's going to take an inspired effort to knock them off. A preview:
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: XL Center, Harford, Conn.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
UConn info
2021-22 record: 15-4, 6-2 (3rd in Big East)
NET ranking: 16th (CU: 73rd)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 20th (CU: 92nd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 29th (CU: 43rd)
Trending: There probably are some still skeptical of UConn, which has steamrolled through the softer part of its league schedule (just two games so far against the top 6 in the standings). And that's a legitimate criticism. The Huskies, even with a win over Auburn, still have more to prove. But the potential's obvious. They're long, athletic, active and tough. And they're hitting their 3s (36.2% in league play).
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 59-56 in the Big East tournament semifinals (Creighton went 3-0 against UConn last season)
Three UConn players to watch
Senior guard R.J. Cole — He can put the offense on his back at times, just because he's able to create his own shot coming off ball screens. Whether that's a pull-up 3, a mid-range shot or something right at the rim. Cole's good. He'll be a tough cover. And defensively, he's an impact guy — he'll pick up the ball fullcourt and he draws A TON of charges.
Senior guard Tyrese Martin — The biggest area of improvement so far has been his 3-point shooting (44.2% this year, up from his 31%/32% career marks). He can score off the bounce and on the block — plus, he's good at getting to the free-throw line. CU held him to 5.0 points per game (on 6 of 20 shooting) in three games last season.
Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo — A force inside. He's incredibly agile and mobile for a guy listed at 6-foot-9, 240 pounds. He sprints into offensive possessions and gets to his spots early. Sanogo's eighth in the Big East in scoring (15.5 points per game), second in rebounding (8.4), second in field goal percentage (53.3%) and fourth in blocks (2.3).
how many big guys in america can do this? adama sanogo is superhuman. pic.twitter.com/YOhGI2xyTW— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) January 26, 2022
Three keys for Creighton
1. Make shots: Even the elite shooting teams can't always count on their jumpers to fall. And Creighton's been inconsistent from deep this year. But here's the deal, the Huskies are going to close off the rim. They're fourth in the country in block percentage, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. That doesn't mean you completely give up on attacking the paint off the dribble or working inside through the bigs. But you have to hit some shots. Big East teams are shooting 35.5% from 3-point range in league play against UConn. CU needs at least that.
2. Push the pace: Scoring against the Huskies' set defense is challenging. They try to blow up ball screens. They deny passes to the wing. They collapse inside and erase at-the-rim looks (as previously mentioned). The best counter to that? Beat them down the floor. It'll take a game-long commitment here. Because UConn will be ready. But every so often, if the Jays stick to it, they'll catch Connecticut off guard. That's what happened last year. Creighton used timely transition buckets to boost its efficiency.
3. Rebound: You're not going to eliminate all of the Huskies' second-chance opportunities. They're too good at it. They rank second in the country in offensive rebounding percentage — they grab 38.8% of their misses, according to Pomeroy's data. In Omaha last year, UConn worked its way to eight offensive rebounds in just the first six minutes of game action. A repeat of that sequence for this young CU team would be devastating. So the Jays need to be locked in on the glass from the start.
Predictions
ESPN's BPI: UConn's win probability is 92.6%
KenPom: UConn wins, 72-62
Bart Torvik: UConn wins, 70-63
Jon Nyatawa's take: Creighton's back in an underdog role and that might serve this team well. Just to take a little pressure off. But the Jays' response, with their backs against the wall this week, is critical. How they work to rebound from recent setbacks will go a long way to determining whether they can finish the season strong in February/March. I think a motivated and prideful CU team will play well. But it won't be enough. UConn's too good. The Huskies win, 69-63.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 9-10 (last five games: 3-2)
Season ATS record on the road: 3-2
Season SU record as the underdog: 4-3
Over/under: The under has hit in 13 of CU's 19 games this season
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa