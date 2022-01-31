Players to watch, three keys for Creighton at No. 17 UConn

Three keys for Creighton

1. Make shots: Even the elite shooting teams can't always count on their jumpers to fall. And Creighton's been inconsistent from deep this year. But here's the deal, the Huskies are going to close off the rim. They're fourth in the country in block percentage, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. That doesn't mean you completely give up on attacking the paint off the dribble or working inside through the bigs. But you have to hit some shots. Big East teams are shooting 35.5% from 3-point range in league play against UConn. CU needs at least that.

2. Push the pace: Scoring against the Huskies' set defense is challenging. They try to blow up ball screens. They deny passes to the wing. They collapse inside and erase at-the-rim looks (as previously mentioned). The best counter to that? Beat them down the floor. It'll take a game-long commitment here. Because UConn will be ready. But every so often, if the Jays stick to it, they'll catch Connecticut off guard. That's what happened last year. Creighton used timely transition buckets to boost its efficiency.