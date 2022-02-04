Players to watch, three keys for Creighton at Seton Hall

Injury update: Senior guard Bryce Aiken (concussion) has missed the last four games. He's averaging 14.5 points per contest.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: The Jays held their own on the glass at UConn Tuesday. The Huskies worked their way into several second chances — but so did CU. The final rebounding margin was Connecticut plus-one. Now Creighton needs to do it again. Seton Hall's the third-best offensive rebounding team in the league. Creighton will need to limit those opportunities while also aggressively pursuing boards on its own end. The Pirates have been prone to give up some second-chance points.

2. Guard the dribble: Seton Hall has multiple players who can size up a defender and maneuver past him. The Pirates actually have the seventh-lowest assist rate in the country (39.5% of makes are assisted), according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. That's not to say they won't create for one another. But when they find a match-up they like, they attack. Seton Hall's going to test CU's focus and its toughness.