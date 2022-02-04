Players to watch, three keys for Creighton at Seton Hall

The Jays (13-7, 5-4) bounced back from two consecutive losses by stunning UConn with a 59-55 win Tuesday. Their road trip continues with a game Friday against Seton Hall, yet another veteran-filled, physically imposing opponent for CU to match up against. Here's a preview of the showdown:
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Seton Hall info
2021-22 record: 13-7, 4-6 (7th in Big East)
NET ranking: 42nd(CU: 67th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 74th (CU: 104th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 35th (CU: 34th)
Trending: Seton Hall started the year 9-1, winning at Michigan, taking down Texas and handling rival Rutgers. But then COVID happened. The Pirates haven't been the same team since. Can they find their footing before it's too late? Friday's game starts a massive stretch for Seton Hall. It's Creighton, Xavier, Villanova (away) and UConn (away). We'll have the answer on these guys in two weeks.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays came back in thrilling fashion for a 85-81 win in Newark last season (Creighton's won four straight against Seton Hall, which leads the all-time series 14-10)
Three SH players to watch
Sophomore guard Kadary Richmond — The 6-foot-6 lead guard is a force when he's attacking downhill, especially in transition. Seton Hall likes to post him up and initiate offense that way, which is effective since he's a good passer (if doubled) and a strong finisher (if left one-on-one). If Richmond gets going, he can carry this team.
Senior guard Jared Rhoden — He's finished in double figures in 40 of his last 45 games. His mid-range jumper is automatic if you let him get to his spots. He's making just 25.8% of his 3-pointers but he's better than that. He's also skilled at drawing fouls and picking up points at the line.
Junior forward Tray Jackson — He's coming off his best game of the year, scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a win over Georgetown Tuesday. You can't leave him open to fire up in-rhythm jumpers (13 of 25 from 3-point range in Big East play). CU will surely try to make him take tough 2s.
Injury update: Senior guard Bryce Aiken (concussion) has missed the last four games. He's averaging 14.5 points per contest.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: The Jays held their own on the glass at UConn Tuesday. The Huskies worked their way into several second chances — but so did CU. The final rebounding margin was Connecticut plus-one. Now Creighton needs to do it again. Seton Hall's the third-best offensive rebounding team in the league. Creighton will need to limit those opportunities while also aggressively pursuing boards on its own end. The Pirates have been prone to give up some second-chance points.
2. Guard the dribble: Seton Hall has multiple players who can size up a defender and maneuver past him. The Pirates actually have the seventh-lowest assist rate in the country (39.5% of makes are assisted), according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. That's not to say they won't create for one another. But when they find a match-up they like, they attack. Seton Hall's going to test CU's focus and its toughness.
3. Move the defense: The Pirates are going to station shot-blocker Ike Obiagu in the paint and funnel everything to him. Creighton has to counter with pace, playing inside-out and side-to-side to keep Seton Hall's defenders from settling in. In the last four wins in this series, the Jays have averaged 85.5 points (1.25 points per possession) on 51.5% shooting. They've just been one step ahead.
Predictions
ESPN's BPI: Seton Hall's win probability is 82.4%
KenPom: Seton Hall wins, 70-66
Bart Torvik: Seton Hall wins, 69-67
Jon Nyatawa's take: The good news for Creighton is that the basics of its Tuesday game plan carry over quite well into Friday. The Jays better be ready to battle defensively. And they'll need to stay disciplined when attacking Seton Hall's length and athleticism. ... It's just going to be hard to do it twice in a row. I'll pick the Pirates to win a close one, 73-70.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 10-10 (last five games: 3-2)
Season ATS record on the road: 4-2
Season SU record as the underdog: 5-3
Over/under: The under has hit in 14 of CU's 20 games this season
