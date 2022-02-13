Players to watch, three keys for Creighton vs. Georgetown

Three keys for Creighton

1. Attack offensively with discipline: Georgetown's at its best in the open floor. The Hoyas' effective field goal percentage in transition (55.8%) is far better than its eFG% in the halfcourt (45.0%). And sure, CU has to be committed to quickly getting back on defense. But it can help itself immensely here by limiting turnovers and by taking good shots. Don't rush. Don't force it. Just play smart ball.

2. Protect the paint: You can't sell out and jam the lane against the Hoyas, just leaving shooters open. They'll burn you, especially Carey and Kaiden Rice (41.0% from 3). But Georgetown's had such a difficult time finding easy buckets this season. It ranks 344th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage (43.4%), according to KenPom. Creighton needs to make sure the Hoyas keep taking those tough 2s.

3. Rebound: The Hoyas hustled their way to 13 offensive rebounds in the second half of Saturday's loss to CU. They managed just two second-chance points off those boards. So the Jays did pretty well in scramble-mode situations. But giving up all those offensive rebounds is not what Creighton wants. Especially when it can make so much happen offensively once it has secured a defensive rebound and can push tempo.