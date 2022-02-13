Players to watch, three keys for Creighton vs. Georgetown

These teams meet for the second time in three days Monday after CU (15-8, 7-5) won the first game at Georgetown 80-66 Saturday. The Hoyas are still winless in the Big East. Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Georgetown info
Record: 6-17, 0-12 (11th in Big East)
NET ranking: 217th (CU: 71st)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 157th (CU: 130th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 258th (CU: 30th)
Trending: It's been a really tough year for the Hoyas. Their young team hasn't found consistency, and the veteran-filled Big East has made them pay. The 13-game losing streak began with a loss to TCU and has stretched on for two months. There's chatter among media members and college hoops fans that coach Patrick Ewing won't survive. Can Georgetown find a way to respond?
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 80-66 on Saturday (Creighton leads the all-time series 11-9)
Three GU players to watch
Sophomore guard Dante Harris (#2) — He's so quick with the dribble. Defenders can't ever exhale against him. And once he's by you, then the problems start. He'll find teammates or finish inside. He's really confident in his mid-range jumper. He's especially lethal in transition.
😎 @Dante_Harris3 is finding his pace for @GeorgetownHoops pic.twitter.com/kxnEqDsm2l— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 12, 2022
Senior guard Donald Carey (#13) — He's finished in double-figures in every Big East game he's played in this year. He's a knockdown shooter at 42.3% from 3-point range. And a crafty finisher inside (23 of 46 on 2s during league play). He's always on the move so communication defensively will be important for Creighton's perimeter defenders.
Freshman guard Aminu Mohammed (#0) — A freshman of the year candidate. He can score on the block or he can step out and hit a jumper. He's good on the glass. He knows how to use his strength and physicality to get to the foul line. He was a tough one-on-one cover for CU on Saturday.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Attack offensively with discipline: Georgetown's at its best in the open floor. The Hoyas' effective field goal percentage in transition (55.8%) is far better than its eFG% in the halfcourt (45.0%). And sure, CU has to be committed to quickly getting back on defense. But it can help itself immensely here by limiting turnovers and by taking good shots. Don't rush. Don't force it. Just play smart ball.
2. Protect the paint: You can't sell out and jam the lane against the Hoyas, just leaving shooters open. They'll burn you, especially Carey and Kaiden Rice (41.0% from 3). But Georgetown's had such a difficult time finding easy buckets this season. It ranks 344th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage (43.4%), according to KenPom. Creighton needs to make sure the Hoyas keep taking those tough 2s.
3. Rebound: The Hoyas hustled their way to 13 offensive rebounds in the second half of Saturday's loss to CU. They managed just two second-chance points off those boards. So the Jays did pretty well in scramble-mode situations. But giving up all those offensive rebounds is not what Creighton wants. Especially when it can make so much happen offensively once it has secured a defensive rebound and can push tempo.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 90.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 77-64
Bart Torvik: Creighton wins, 77-65
Jon Nyatawa’s take: What an odd situation this is, to play a team twice over a three-day span. It'll be interesting to see how the Jays handle the quick turnaround from a physical perspective. Do they have enough bounce in their legs? Their top players logged a ton of minutes Saturday. Maybe the home crowd will give them a boost. Creighton can't afford to drop this game. I'll pick CU, 83-68.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 11-12 (last five games: 2-3)
Season ATS record at home: 4-7
Season ATS record as the favorite: 5-8
Season SU record as the favorite: 10-3
Over/under: The under has hit in 15 of CU's 23 games this season
