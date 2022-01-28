Players to watch, three keys for Creighton vs. No. 21 Xavier

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: Butler's rebounding numbers are in the bottom half of the Big East, yet the Bulldogs recorded the largest rebounding margin (plus-10) by a CU opponent this season on Wednesday. The Jays have to be better here, particularly when they're giving away possessions with the elevated turnover numbers. Xavier will definitely test them too. The Musketeers had 10 offensive rebounds in the second half against Creighton earlier this month.

2. Protect the paint: Obviously Ryan Kalkbrenner will be a factor. He always is. But he can't erase all of the mistakes. CU is going to need to be ready to defend with discipline, poise and toughness, particularly in isolation situations. The Musketeers flipped the script in that first meeting simply by attacking one-on-one matchups — they assisted on just one of their first 10 second-half makes and nine of those 10 field goals came in the paint. They went right at Creighton. They'll likely do it again. Will the Jays be ready?