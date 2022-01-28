Players to watch, three keys for Creighton vs. No. 21 Xavier

The Jays (12-6, 4-3) are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 72-55 defeat at Butler on Wednesday. Not much went right against the Bulldogs, and Creighton has just two days to sort it out. No. 21 Xavier is coming to town. Here's a break down of the next matchup.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Xavier info
2021-22 record: 14-5, 4-4 (6th in Big East)
NET ranking: 21st (CU: 67th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 35th (CU: 92nd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 35th (CU: 43rd)
Trending: It might be close to gut-check time for a veteran Xavier squad. The Musketeers have lost two straight games to teams it's supposed to be competing against for a league title. They don't want a repeat of last year, when Xavier started 14-2 but went just 2-6 the rest of the way (a COVID pause didn't help). So the Musketeers will be hungry Saturday.
Last meeting vs. CU: Xavier won 80-73 two weeks ago in Cincinnati (The Musketeers lead the all-time series 19-16)
Three XU players to watch
Senior guard Paul Scruggs (#1) — He's so crafty when he maneuvers into the lane. He can finish with floaters, leaners, fadeaways — and dunks. Your best bet is to keep him from penetrating. CU did that for a half in the first meeting, but Scruggs sparked a second-half rally with 13 points.
The nastiest dunk of the season so far, courtesy of Xavier's Paul Scruggs. On E.J. Liddell, no less. Lefty. Filthy.
Sophomore guard Colby Jones (#3) — He's a handful when he's attacking downhill. He's got so much length in a 6-foot-6 frame that it's difficult for defenders to bother his shot once he's in close. Jones went for 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus seven free-throw attempts, against Creighton.
Junior forward Jack Nunge (#35) — He's just been solid. A low-turnover guy who doesn't commit a lot of fouls. But he finishes efficiently inside (62.9% on 2s), rebounds well (7.2 per game) and protects the rim (1.5 blocks per game). Nunge leads the team at 12.5 points per game.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: Butler's rebounding numbers are in the bottom half of the Big East, yet the Bulldogs recorded the largest rebounding margin (plus-10) by a CU opponent this season on Wednesday. The Jays have to be better here, particularly when they're giving away possessions with the elevated turnover numbers. Xavier will definitely test them too. The Musketeers had 10 offensive rebounds in the second half against Creighton earlier this month.
2. Protect the paint: Obviously Ryan Kalkbrenner will be a factor. He always is. But he can't erase all of the mistakes. CU is going to need to be ready to defend with discipline, poise and toughness, particularly in isolation situations. The Musketeers flipped the script in that first meeting simply by attacking one-on-one matchups — they assisted on just one of their first 10 second-half makes and nine of those 10 field goals came in the paint. They went right at Creighton. They'll likely do it again. Will the Jays be ready?
3. Play with pace: The Jays have to add some juice to their scoring attack. They need passes to pop as they work the ball inside and out. They'd like to get the defense moving, particularly when Xavier plays with two bigs at a time (Nunge and Zach Freemantle). Creighton was great at this for the first 11 minutes in Cincinnati. Then came the turnovers. And those 21 giveaways were costly. So CU will have to be cognizant of the consequences for going too fast and making rushed/forced decisions.
This possession caught my attention during a CU-Xavier rewatch. After the initial probe is stopped, there are 9 passes & 7 dribbles. Ball moved in & out, side to side. And fast!
The #Jays have it in 'em. Just gotta replicate it more
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Xavier's win probability is 59.2%
KenPom: Xavier wins, 70-69
Bart Torvik: Xavier wins, 70-69
Jon Nyatawa’s take: This might be the most important game of the season for Creighton. It's a tone-setting moment. CU has responded well to adversity all year, picking itself off the mat after tough losses and bouncing back with improved performances. But the urgency's rising across the league now. The Jays are young, but their opponents don't care. They desperately want wins. How desperate is Creighton? Can it match Xavier's toughness and outwork the Musketeers to earn a resume-boosting win? The home crowd should help. I'll take CU, 68-65.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 9-9 (last five games: 3-2)
Season ATS record at home: 4-5
Over/under: The under has hit in 12 of CU's 18 games this season, but just once in the last four contests.
