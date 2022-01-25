Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Butler

Three keys for Creighton

1. Push the pace: Butler's going to control tempo inside Hinkle. That's how it usually goes. The Bulldogs rank 342nd in average length of possession (19.4 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's numbers. They do sometimes look for opportunities on the break. But they'll take the air out of the ball if they sense a momentum shift. CU can't allow Butler's approach to impact how it plays. There are openings to exploit in transition. The Jays need to find them.

2. Attack inside: The Jays made a season-high 14 3-pointers against St. John's last week. Maybe they got a little too over-confident. Because three days later against DePaul, they attempted 14 3-pointers in the first half (43.8% of their field goal tries) — and made just two. That's not the best formula for this Creighton team. It needs to attack inside-out. Butler, which expertly plugs driving lanes, won't make it easy. But the Bulldogs lack rim protection (260th nationally in block percentage) so CU will have to be committed to getting the ball inside and testing them at the rim.