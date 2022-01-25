Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Butler

The Jays (12-5, 4-2) picked up home wins over St. John's and DePaul last week. Can they carry their momentum on the road? They play at Butler next. And they'll make the trip without coach Greg McDermott (COVID). Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Butler info
2021-22 record: 9-10, 2-6 (9th in Big East)
NET ranking: 156th (CU: 51st)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 216th (CU: 73rd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 109th (CU: 34th)
Trending: Butler is one of the league's bigger surprises. This team brought back its entire rotation from last year (97.6% of its scoring). It's as experienced as anyone in college hoops. Yet the Bulldogs have lost nine games by an average of 20.9 points. They've played one of the toughest schedules in the country and they've dealt with some ill-timed injuries. So maybe there's a late-season surge here. But things haven't gone well to this point.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 87-56 last season in the Big East tournament (Creighton leads the all-time series 14-10)
Three BU players to watch
Senior guard Aaron Thompson (#2) — He's one of those veterans who can impact the game in subtle ways — like drawing charges, diving on the floor for loose balls or getting to the free-throw line. But then there will be moments like last year's OT win over Creighton, when he goes off for 17 points. Thompson is ninth in the Big East in assists (4.0).
Sophomore guard Chuck Harris (#3) — Smooth with the ball, whether he's operating around a ball screen or attacking a closeout. Defenders struggle to stay in front of him. And Harris can make a shot from any spot on the court. Layups, floaters, leaners, pullups. He's just 32.6% from 3-point range this year, but he's better than that so you have to respect his jumper.
Senior guard Bo Hodges (#1) — He's only just got back from injury five games ago. But he might have found his timing and rhythm at Providence on Saturday with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. He's got length and strength. He works hard. He'll be a tough cover for CU.
Injury update: Senior guard Jair Bolden did not play against Providence on Saturday. He's one of their best floor-spacers (34.3% from 3-point range this year).
Three keys for Creighton
1. Push the pace: Butler's going to control tempo inside Hinkle. That's how it usually goes. The Bulldogs rank 342nd in average length of possession (19.4 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's numbers. They do sometimes look for opportunities on the break. But they'll take the air out of the ball if they sense a momentum shift. CU can't allow Butler's approach to impact how it plays. There are openings to exploit in transition. The Jays need to find them.
2. Attack inside: The Jays made a season-high 14 3-pointers against St. John's last week. Maybe they got a little too over-confident. Because three days later against DePaul, they attempted 14 3-pointers in the first half (43.8% of their field goal tries) — and made just two. That's not the best formula for this Creighton team. It needs to attack inside-out. Butler, which expertly plugs driving lanes, won't make it easy. But the Bulldogs lack rim protection (260th nationally in block percentage) so CU will have to be committed to getting the ball inside and testing them at the rim.
3. Defend with toughness: The Bulldogs have lost four straight. Folks outside the program are wondering if coach LaVall Jordan has the answers in Year 5. Their backs are against the wall. And now they get a four-game stretch with three contests at home. So you have to assume Butler's going to bring it Wednesday. Its experienced players will use their strength and power to assert themselves. Crashing the glass, hustling after loose balls, setting screens, driving to the hoop. CU better be ready to match that level of urgency.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 64.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 65-60
Bart Torvik: Creighton wins, 64-58
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Hinkle had been a house of horrors for the Jays until they went in there and beat Ohio in the NCAA tournament's second round last year to clinch their first Sweet 16 berth since 1974. Still, they just haven't played Butler well in that building. Four straight losses by an average of 14.0 points. It's difficult to see that happening this time though. The Bulldogs won't make it easy, but I think this Creighton team has proved that it can win in different ways. CU wins, 67-62.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 9-8 (last five games: 4-1)
Season ATS record on the road: 3-5
Season SU record as the favorite: 8-2
Over/under: The under has hit in 12 of CU's 17 games this season
