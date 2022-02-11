Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Georgetown

Three keys for Creighton

1. Attack offensively with discipline: Georgetown's at its best in the open floor. The Hoyas' effective field goal percentage in transition (55.8%) is far better than its eFG% in the halfcourt (45.0%). And sure, CU has to be committed to quickly getting back on defense. But it can help itself immensely here by limiting turnovers and by taking good shots. Don't rush. Don't force it. Just play smart ball.

2. Protect the paint: You can't sell out and jam the lane against the Hoyas, just leaving shooters open. They'll burn you, especially Carey and Kaiden Rice (41.5% from 3). But Georgetown's had such a difficult time finding easy buckets this season. It ranks 344th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage (43.5%), according to KenPom. Creighton needs to make sure the Hoyas keep taking those tough 2s.

3. Be ready for anything: Georgetown's in desperation mode. There's negativity outside the program. There's presumably frustration inside the walls. That's what happens when you haven't won a Big East game yet this year. But the Hoyas are still suiting up to play this game. They will compete. And if Creighton underestimates them, it could end up with a disappointing outcome.