Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Georgetown

These two teams are set to meet twice over a three-day stretch. The first game will take place in Georgetown's home gym. The Hoyas need a league win. The Jays (14-8, 6-5) are looking to build off their 54-52 victory over Butler and pick up some momentum before a grueling stretch run. Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Georgetown info
Record: 6-16, 0-11 (11th in Big East)
NET ranking: 213th (CU: 77th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 150th (CU: 131st)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 252nd (CU: 35th)
Trending: It's been a really tough year for the Hoyas. Their young team hasn't found consistency, and the veteran-filled Big East has made them pay. The 12-game losing streak began with a loss to TCU and has stretched on for nearly two months. There's chatter among media members and college hoops fans that coach Patrick Ewing won't survive. Can Georgetown find a way to respond?
Last meeting vs. CU: The Hoyas won 73-48 in the Big East tournament title game (Creighton leads the all-time series 10-9)
Three GU players to watch
Sophomore guard Dante Harris (#2) — He's so quick with the dribble. Defenders can't ever exhale against him. And once he's by you, then the problems start. He'll find teammates or finish inside. He's really confident in his mid-range jumper. He's especially lethal in transition.
Senior guard Donald Carey (#13) — He's finished in double-figures in every Big East game he's played in this year. He's a knockdown shooter at 42.7% from 3-point range. And a crafty finisher inside (20 of 40 on 2s during league play). He's always on the move so communication defensively will be important for Creighton's perimeter defenders.
Freshman guard Aminu Mohammed (#0) — A freshman of the year candidate. He can score on the block or he can step out and hit a jumper. He's good on the glass. He knows how to use his strength and physicality to get to the foul line. He'll be a tough cover for CU.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Attack offensively with discipline: Georgetown's at its best in the open floor. The Hoyas' effective field goal percentage in transition (55.8%) is far better than its eFG% in the halfcourt (45.0%). And sure, CU has to be committed to quickly getting back on defense. But it can help itself immensely here by limiting turnovers and by taking good shots. Don't rush. Don't force it. Just play smart ball.
2. Protect the paint: You can't sell out and jam the lane against the Hoyas, just leaving shooters open. They'll burn you, especially Carey and Kaiden Rice (41.5% from 3). But Georgetown's had such a difficult time finding easy buckets this season. It ranks 344th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage (43.5%), according to KenPom. Creighton needs to make sure the Hoyas keep taking those tough 2s.
3. Be ready for anything: Georgetown's in desperation mode. There's negativity outside the program. There's presumably frustration inside the walls. That's what happens when you haven't won a Big East game yet this year. But the Hoyas are still suiting up to play this game. They will compete. And if Creighton underestimates them, it could end up with a disappointing outcome.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 55.6%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 74-68
Bart Torvik: Creighton wins, 73-69
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays have only cracked the 60-point mark once in the last six games. But they'll now face off against the worst defense in the league — Georgetown's giving up 1.14 points per possession against conference opponents, according to KenPom. So maybe this is the matchup that helps Creighton find some solutions, and some confidence. I'll pick CU, 73-69.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 10-12 (last five games: 1-4)
Season ATS record on the road: 4-3
Season ATS record as the favorite: 4-8
Season SU record as the favorite: 9-3
Over/under: The under has hit in 15 of CU's 22 games this season
