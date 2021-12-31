Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Marquette

Roster update: Senior starter Darryl Morsell missed the Dec. 21 game against UConn due to COVID protocols so his status for Saturday is in jeopardy.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Attack with discipline: The Golden Eagles are going to try to make CU uncomfortable. They'll utilize a fullcourt press after most made shots, and at times trap aggressively to try for steals. They'll pressure ball handlers all game long. They'll try to block shots and send a message that way. But if Creighton can avoid getting sped up and manage to maintain its poise, it'll find holes in Marquette's aggressive defense.

2. Get back on defense: The Jays like to play fast. They're known for that. But the Golden Eagles have been even faster this year. They rank second nationally in average length of possession (14.6 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. They're on you in a hurry, after misses and makes. So Creighton has to be alert and focused, committed to stopping the ball and quickly identifying shootings in transition.