Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Nebraska

It's a month earlier than usual for the annual in-state showdown between the Jays and the Huskers. And both teams have tons of new faces. But surely the passion and intensity will be on display Tuesday night. You never want to lose to your rival. Here's a breakdown of the game:
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 590 AM KXSP
Online: Fox Sports
Nebraska info
2020-21 Record: 7-20, 3-16 (Big Ten)
2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 179th (CU: 25th)
2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 40th (CU: 32nd)
Season outlook: Nebraska had another busy offseason of roster acquisitions so it opened the year with some of the same questions about on-court continuity, frontcourt depth and overall experience as it has the last two seasons. But on the whole, there's been a talent upgrade. The Huskers haven't figured it out yet, losing to Western Illinois and waiting until late to pull away from Sam Houston State. There are signs of improvement, though.
Last meeting vs. CU: Creighton won 98-74 on Dec. 11, 2020, in Omaha (The Jays have won eight of their last nine against NU and lead the all-time series 28-26)
Three NU players to watch
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens (#5) — The recruiting rankings don't lie. This five-star prospect is legit. McGowens has 54 points in his first two college games, already showing off his expansive scoring arsenal. He's can shoot it. He plays with poise. He's got length and long strides, so he covers ground quickly without wasting too much movement. CU's Alex O'Connell will presumably draw the initial defensive assignment but it's going to take a team effort to slow down McGowens.
After a 25-point debut, Bryce McGowens went for 29 points on Friday. Versatile shooter at 6-7 with OTD footwork + scoring improv ability. Preseason #23 on my board. pic.twitter.com/emeDu4YNFF— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 15, 2021
Senior guard Alonzo Verge (#1) — He's not been an efficient scorer yet (36.1% field goals) and he's such a skilled dribbler that he'll occasionally work too hard off the bounce and get himself into sticky situations. But Verge directs traffic nearly every time down the floor and he finds ways to make an impact. He has 12 of Nebraska's 16 total assists so far. Plus, 14 rebounds and four steals.
Freshman forward Eduardo Andre (#35) — It's hard to know what to expect from the second-year Husker. But if his 11-point, seven-rebound debut Friday was intriguing. He's long, agile and bouncy. He could give Creighton's frontcourt guys some issues off the bench Tuesday. Consider the 6-foot-11 Andre the X-factor for an NU team that needs production from its bigs.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Transition defense: The Jays have struggled to take care of the ball and they're playing in their first true road game. So you just have to assume mistakes are going to happen. The key is to avoid compounding that with more miscues. So if CU's committed to sprinting back on defense and quickly getting set up, it could limit the efficiency of Nebraska's transition attack. ... Even after made shots, though, Creighton has to be alert. The Huskers rank ninth nationally in average possession length (13.8 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's data.
2. Defend without fouling: So far, 33.1% of the Huskers' points have come from the free-throw line. That's third-best in the country, according to Pomeroy. As a team, Creighton's shot just 30 free throws in two games. McGowens and Verge has nearly MADE that many (29) by themselves. Keeping opponents off the line is typically a staple of CU's defense. And it'll be especially important Tuesday.
3. Win the hustle game: You can cover up your inexperience on the road simply by playing hard. The challenge for a young team is to figure out how relentless and tenacious you have to be. If Creighton can chase down 50/50 balls and out-work NU for rebounds, it could gain some valuable extra possessions for an offense that's sputtered early. Plus, that's maybe the best way to quiet a rowdy opposing crowd.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Nebraska's win probability is 75.6%
KenPom: Nebraska wins, 73-72
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays are actually a little further advanced as a defensive team at this point in the year so they probably wouldn't mind seeing this one settled in the 60s. As weird as that is to say. And that could happen, given Nebraska's inconsistency on offense. But it's asking a lot of a Bluejay team full of freshmen contributors to go on the road and win its third game together. I think CU will make too many mistakes. NU wins, 74-68.
