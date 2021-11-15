Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at Nebraska

Three keys for Creighton

1. Transition defense: The Jays have struggled to take care of the ball and they're playing in their first true road game. So you just have to assume mistakes are going to happen. The key is to avoid compounding that with more miscues. So if CU's committed to sprinting back on defense and quickly getting set up, it could limit the efficiency of Nebraska's transition attack. ... Even after made shots, though, Creighton has to be alert. The Huskers rank ninth nationally in average possession length (13.8 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's data.

2. Defend without fouling: So far, 33.1% of the Huskers' points have come from the free-throw line. That's third-best in the country, according to Pomeroy. As a team, Creighton's shot just 30 free throws in two games. McGowens and Verge has nearly MADE that many (29) by themselves. Keeping opponents off the line is typically a staple of CU's defense. And it'll be especially important Tuesday.