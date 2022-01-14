Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at No. 17 Xavier

1. Rebound: Xavier's not going to give up too many second-chance opportunities (ranking 32nd nationally and first in the Big East in defensive rebounding percentage on the season, according to Ken Pomeroy's data). So it'll be imperative that the Jays do whatever it takes to avoid letting the Musketeers extend possessions with offensive rebounds on the other end. Guys like Jones and Nunge are particularly good at crashing the glass. Better find them.

2. Defend in transition: The Musketeers get on you quick. Their outlet passes are fast, and they have so many ball-handlers and scorers who're confident about making plays in the open court. Their possessions last just 16.1 seconds on average, the 46th-fastest in the country, according to Pomeroy. The Jays will have to work hard to get back on defense, stop the ball, communicate effectively early in the possession and make Xavier work for everything.