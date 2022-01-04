Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton at No. 19 Villanova

Injury update: Senior guard Caleb Daniels (9.5 ppg) missed Saturday's win at Seton Hall due to COVID protocols.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Defend with discipline: This is how the Jays won the first game. They didn't fall for pump fakes. They stayed home on shooters. They played tough one-on-one defense (without fouling). They held Villanova to just four assists and 33.3% shooting. "It was a lot of contested shots," coach Jay Wright said afterward. Credit CU's effort and focus. The Wildcats feast on your mistakes and Creighton didn't make many. Now the Jays have to do it again.

2. Control the interior: Following its loss to CU, Villanova seems to have made a more concerted effort to attack inside. It attempted just 21 3-pointers in a win over Xavier and only 20 3s in a victory at Seton Hall, the two lowest totals of the season so far. The Jays need to be ready for that. And on the other end, Creighton should look to ignite its offense by scoring inside first, whether that's playing through its bigs, finding cutters or attacking downhill in transition. The Wildcats don't have a rim protector. They've been vulnerable there. CU was plus-18 on points in the paint against Villanova on Dec. 17.