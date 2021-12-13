Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arizona State

ASU injury update: Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley, averaging 10.0 points in three games, hasn't played since Nov. 15.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Share the ball: It's quite possible the initial attacking actions in a possession will be covered up by the Sun Devils, who've held teams to 40.3% shooting and rank 30th nationally in block percentage, according to Pomeroy's numbers. But if the Jays can keep the defense moving, by diligently working to create high-percentage looks for one another, they can break them down. ASU opponents assist on 53.9% of their makes.

2. Stay active along the perimeter: CU's been effective at plugging driving lanes and sealing off the paint this year. And that'll be important Tuesday. It always is. But just 26.6% of ASU's shots have come at the rim, the fifth-lowest rate in the country, according to Hoop-Math. The confident Arizona State shooters won't hesitate to fire away from long range or mid-range if given the opportunity. The Jays need to make those looks tough too.