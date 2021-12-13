Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arizona State

Creighton is coming off its best win of the year, over then-No. 24 BYU on Saturday. Can this young group build off that triumphant moment? Or are the Jays still learning to handle success? They'll find out Tuesday when they host Arizona State in their final nonconference game of the regular season. Here's a preview:
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Arizona State info
2021-22 record: 4-6
2020-21 record: 11-14, 7-10 (Pac-12)
NET ranking: 179th (CU: 57th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 144th (CU: 52nd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 65th (CU: 76th)
Season outlook: Tough start for Arizona State and its transfer-heavy roster. The Sun Devils lost five in a row at one point, capped by a brutal 29-point outing in a loss to Washington State. They've already played the 23rd-toughest schedule, according to Ken Pomeroy's data, and they play at Creighton on Tuesday and host undefeated San Francisco on Sunday. This team will get better, though. Perhaps that process has already started, with ASU beating Oregon in overtime and winning a rivalry game over Grand Canyon.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 67-60 on Dec. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Arizona. (Creighton leads the all-time series 6-5)
Three ASU players to watch
Sophomore guard DJ Horne (#0) — If he gets going, look out. The Illinois State transfer is a skilled shooter who can bury tough, guarded jumpers. Off the dribble. Catch and shoot. He's made 42.2% of his 3-pointers this year and leads the Sun Devils in scoring at 13.2 points per game.
DJ Horne (@djhorne0) puts up the Game Tying 3 pointer with just 3.5 seconds left for send Arizona State to OT with Oregon tied at 60 (Featuring Bill Walton) pic.twitter.com/vK93FQzdYZ— NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 6, 2021
Junior guard Luther Muhammad (#1) — He's a long and athletic wing who can really bother opponents with his disruptive defense. He's only made 16.7% of his 3-pointers, but he's a better shooter than that (he's got a potentially lethal mid-range J). This will be the second game inside the CHI Health Center for Muhammad, who started for an Ohio State squad in 2018 that beat CU 69-60.
Senior forward Kimani Lawrence (#4) — He plays like an undersized big man, putting teams in binds by slipping screens or by facing up and making plays off the bounce. He's always on the move. He's a solid rebounder too on both ends of the floor (8.5 boards per game).
ASU injury update: Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley, averaging 10.0 points in three games, hasn't played since Nov. 15.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Share the ball: It's quite possible the initial attacking actions in a possession will be covered up by the Sun Devils, who've held teams to 40.3% shooting and rank 30th nationally in block percentage, according to Pomeroy's numbers. But if the Jays can keep the defense moving, by diligently working to create high-percentage looks for one another, they can break them down. ASU opponents assist on 53.9% of their makes.
2. Stay active along the perimeter: CU's been effective at plugging driving lanes and sealing off the paint this year. And that'll be important Tuesday. It always is. But just 26.6% of ASU's shots have come at the rim, the fifth-lowest rate in the country, according to Hoop-Math. The confident Arizona State shooters won't hesitate to fire away from long range or mid-range if given the opportunity. The Jays need to make those looks tough too.
3. Be ready for a grind: Traditionally the Sun Devils are committed to taking away transition chances. They get back on defense. In this matchup two seasons ago, Creighton managed just eight fast-break points. It was just a 68-possession game, one of the lowest totals in nonconference play that year. ASU really made CU earn everything. These Jays have to match their opponent's work rate and want-to.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 69.0%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 71-65
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Can the Jays follow up a complete performance with another good game? That'll be the test here. They're riding high after a win over BYU. But they can't afford to underestimate an Arizona State squad that has taken on a prove-everybody-wrong approach after a slow start. The Sun Devils boldly jumped out to a 16-6 lead at Oregon last week. They'll look to do that again Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see how CU handles an opponent with a chip on its shoulder. I will pick Creighton to win, 70-60.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 4-6 (last five games: 2-3)
Season ATS record at home: 1-4
Season SU record as the favorite: 6-1
Over/under: The over hit Saturday for just the third time in 10 CU games this season.
