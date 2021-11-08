Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1. Take care of the ball: The Jays committed 17 turnovers in their exhibition game against Upper Iowa on Oct. 30. That's too many. Sure, this young roster is still sorting out roles and adjusting to the system. But CU wants to be a low-mistake squad offensively to maximize its efficiency. That's been a strength for this program lately, even when it's looked to push tempo and attack early.

2. Work out the jitters: The exhibition helped here. But Tuesday, it's for real. So you have to expect that some of Creighton's newcomers, particularly the freshmen, will be feeling the nerves to some degree. That's natural. They'll just have to embrace it and trust their training. A few mistakes are understandable in a debut. As many as 10 guys could log minutes for the first time in a Bluejay uniform.

3. Be ready to adjust: Coach Greg McDermott said the Jays know very little about their opponent from a scouting report standpoint. New coach. Several new players. So Creighton may need to tweak its game plan once the ball is tipped off. Undoubtedly adjustments will come at halftime too. So CU's players better prepare to switch gears on the fly — which can be a tough challenge for a team full of newcomers.

CU injury update