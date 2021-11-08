 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Creighton opens the season Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Basketball is back! The Jays, with new names and new faces, open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday. There surely will be some ups and downs in their debut. But CU can finally start showcasing its potential. Here's a breakdown of the first matchup:

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: CHI Health Center

TV: FS1 (whiparound coverage)

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: Fox Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff info

2020-21 Record: 4-21, 3-12 (SWAC)

2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 331st | CU: 25th

2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 354th | CU: 32nd

Season outlook: Analytically speaking, the Golden Lions were one of the worst teams in Division I last year. But they're beginning a new chapter in 2021. Coach Solomon Bozeman, previously an assistant at Oral Roberts, got hired in June. He's just 33 years old. But his enthusiasm and vision have attracted some intriguing pieces already for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.

Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 17, 2013 (Creighton leads the all-time series 5-0)

Three players to watch

Senior guard Shawn Williams (#55) — He's a shot-maker and scorer whose career started at East Carolina, where he was named the 2018 American Athletic Conference rookie of the year (averaged 12.4 points per game). He played in 28 games for New Mexico State's 2020 WAC championship squad. After just seven games at Nicholls State last year, he's joined up with Pine Bluff. A journeyman, but a veteran who can play.

Junior forward Trey Sampson (#23) — Another experienced transfer. At 6-foot-9, Sampson set the single-season blocks record as a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College. He averaged 13.9 points on 59.4% shooting last year for Northeastern State (Oklahoma), earning an honorable mention all-conference honor in the same league where Creighton grad transfer Ryan Hawkins starred.

Senior guard Dequan Morris (#5) — The team's top returning scorer at 8.8 points per game last year. He can step out and knock down mid-range jumpers. But the 6-foot-4 athletic wing seems to be most comfortable inside, rising up for layups and dunks while also grabbing offensive boards to set up more easy looks. He made 56.5% of his shots last season.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Take care of the ball: The Jays committed 17 turnovers in their exhibition game against Upper Iowa on Oct. 30. That's too many. Sure, this young roster is still sorting out roles and adjusting to the system. But CU wants to be a low-mistake squad offensively to maximize its efficiency. That's been a strength for this program lately, even when it's looked to push tempo and attack early.

2. Work out the jitters: The exhibition helped here. But Tuesday, it's for real. So you have to expect that some of Creighton's newcomers, particularly the freshmen, will be feeling the nerves to some degree. That's natural. They'll just have to embrace it and trust their training. A few mistakes are understandable in a debut. As many as 10 guys could log minutes for the first time in a Bluejay uniform.

3. Be ready to adjust: Coach Greg McDermott said the Jays know very little about their opponent from a scouting report standpoint. New coach. Several new players. So Creighton may need to tweak its game plan once the ball is tipped off. Undoubtedly adjustments will come at halftime too. So CU's players better prepare to switch gears on the fly — which can be a tough challenge for a team full of newcomers.

CU injury update

Shereef Mitchell did not play in the Oct. 30 exhibition game. McDermott said then that the junior guard is a "few weeks away."

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 94.7%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 87-53

Jon Nyatawa’s take: It probably won't be smooth all the way through. But that's OK. The Jays have plenty of time to address their flaws and figure out their identity. They should have enough talent to win this one while working through that process. I'll pick CU, 78-59.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert