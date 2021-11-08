Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Basketball is back! The Jays, with new names and new faces, open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday. There surely will be some ups and downs in their debut. But CU can finally start showcasing its potential. Here's a breakdown of the first matchup:
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1 (whiparound coverage)
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Arkansas-Pine Bluff info
2020-21 Record: 4-21, 3-12 (SWAC)
2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 331st | CU: 25th
2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 354th | CU: 32nd
Season outlook: Analytically speaking, the Golden Lions were one of the worst teams in Division I last year. But they're beginning a new chapter in 2021. Coach Solomon Bozeman, previously an assistant at Oral Roberts, got hired in June. He's just 33 years old. But his enthusiasm and vision have attracted some intriguing pieces already for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.
Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 17, 2013 (Creighton leads the all-time series 5-0)
Three players to watch
Senior guard Shawn Williams (#55) — He's a shot-maker and scorer whose career started at East Carolina, where he was named the 2018 American Athletic Conference rookie of the year (averaged 12.4 points per game). He played in 28 games for New Mexico State's 2020 WAC championship squad. After just seven games at Nicholls State last year, he's joined up with Pine Bluff. A journeyman, but a veteran who can play.
*Available Transfer*— Transfer Tapes (@TransferTapes) May 16, 2020
Shawn Williams
New Mexico State
1 Year of Eligibility Remaining
5.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 32.0% 3FG
2018 AAC ROY
2018 The American All-Rookie Team
2018 Kyle Macy Fr. All-American@3ShawnWilliams @AndyMorganTV @JTheSportsDude @ColinDeaverTV @MaumelleMBB @coachshook3 pic.twitter.com/DJgSryjeN3
Junior forward Trey Sampson (#23) — Another experienced transfer. At 6-foot-9, Sampson set the single-season blocks record as a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College. He averaged 13.9 points on 59.4% shooting last year for Northeastern State (Oklahoma), earning an honorable mention all-conference honor in the same league where Creighton grad transfer Ryan Hawkins starred.
Senior guard Dequan Morris (#5) — The team's top returning scorer at 8.8 points per game last year. He can step out and knock down mid-range jumpers. But the 6-foot-4 athletic wing seems to be most comfortable inside, rising up for layups and dunks while also grabbing offensive boards to set up more easy looks. He made 56.5% of his shots last season.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: The Jays committed 17 turnovers in their exhibition game against Upper Iowa on Oct. 30. That's too many. Sure, this young roster is still sorting out roles and adjusting to the system. But CU wants to be a low-mistake squad offensively to maximize its efficiency. That's been a strength for this program lately, even when it's looked to push tempo and attack early.
2. Work out the jitters: The exhibition helped here. But Tuesday, it's for real. So you have to expect that some of Creighton's newcomers, particularly the freshmen, will be feeling the nerves to some degree. That's natural. They'll just have to embrace it and trust their training. A few mistakes are understandable in a debut. As many as 10 guys could log minutes for the first time in a Bluejay uniform.
3. Be ready to adjust: Coach Greg McDermott said the Jays know very little about their opponent from a scouting report standpoint. New coach. Several new players. So Creighton may need to tweak its game plan once the ball is tipped off. Undoubtedly adjustments will come at halftime too. So CU's players better prepare to switch gears on the fly — which can be a tough challenge for a team full of newcomers.
CU injury update
Shereef Mitchell did not play in the Oct. 30 exhibition game. McDermott said then that the junior guard is a "few weeks away."
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 94.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 87-53
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It probably won't be smooth all the way through. But that's OK. The Jays have plenty of time to address their flaws and figure out their identity. They should have enough talent to win this one while working through that process. I'll pick CU, 78-59.
