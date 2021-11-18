Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Brown at Paradise Jam

Season outlook: COVID kept the Bears from competing last year. None of the Ivy League teams played. So they're hungry, and that showed last week when they pushed North Carolina to the limit in a 94-87 defeat. Brown had the ball, down three points, with 2:30 left in that game. Just came up short. The Bears surely will be fired up again Friday.

Only meeting vs. CU: Brown won 80-79 on Dec. 28, 1991 in the Tribune Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

Three players to watch

Sophomore guard Dan Friday (#1) — He makes strong drives to the rim and can finish in many ways (although he seems to prefer a smooth floater, when available). Just eight of his 38 field goal tries have come outside the arc. So you know he's looking to attack. Friday also leads the team in assists (16) and steals (eight).

Freshman guard Kino Lilly Jr. (#10) — A spark plug off the bench. He leads the team in scoring (13.3), he's made 12 of his 21 3-point tires (57.1%) and he has a 15-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Not bad for a start to his college career. Lilly brings some quickness on the ball and he can spot-up for jumpers while playing off the ball.