Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Butler

Three keys for Creighton

1. Push the pace: Butler controlled the tempo inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Now it's Creighton's turn to dictate the terms. That's how it's gone in this series of late. The Bulldogs get to play their brand of ball at home. Then the Jays feed off the energy and comfort of the CHI and race away to a win (they've won six straight over the Bulldogs in Omaha). Obviously this CU team has to actually do that. It'll need to use its speed in transition and in the halfcourt to keep the Butler defenders from entrenching themselves in their spots.

2. Attack inside: Arthur Kaluma was the only Creighton player who seemed comfortable consistently operating in the interior of the Butler defense during the first game. He had 10 of the Jays' first 24 paint points. And yes, the Bulldogs don't make it easy. They guard the ball well and their help defenders are always ready to plug up gaps. But Butler lacks rim protection (last in Big East play in block rate, according to KenPom). So Creighton has to find a way to take advantage of its height and finishing ability inside.