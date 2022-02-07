Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Butler

These teams met just two weeks ago, so the recall shouldn't be difficult for either squad. Plus it's a huge game for both. The Jays (13-8, 5-5) have lost three of the last four, and Butler has dropped two in a row. They each could really use a win. Here's a break down of the matchup:
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: CBS Sports
Butler info
Record: 11-12, 4-8 (9th in Big East)
NET ranking: 135th (CU: 74th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 222nd (CU: 115th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 87th (CU: 40th)
Trending: Butler, which brought back its entire rotation from last season (97.6% of its scoring), appeared to be turning a corner. The Bulldogs beat Creighton and Georgetown. Then they nearly upset Xavier. But the home loss to St. John's on Saturday was a letdown. Butler now finishes the year with five of its final eight league games on the road — and the home games are against the top three teams in the Big East (Villanova, Providence and Marquette).
Last meeting vs. CU: The Bulldogs won 72-55 Jan. 26 in Indianapolis (Creighton leads the all-time series 14-11)
Three BU players to watch
Senior guard Aaron Thompson (#2) — He's one of those veterans who can impact the game in subtle ways like drawing charges, diving on the floor for loose balls or getting to the free-throw line. He moves well without the basketball, and he caught CU napping a couple of times in the first meeting. Thompson's eighth in the Big East in assists (4.1).
Sophomore guard Chuck Harris (#3) — Smooth with the ball, whether he's operating around a ball screen or attacking a closeout. Defenders struggle to stay in front of him. And Harris can make a shot from any spot on the court. Layups, floaters, leaners, pull-ups. He's just 29.0% from 3-point range this year, but he's better than that (40.3% as a freshman) so you have to respect his jumper.
Senior guard Bo Hodges (#1) — His return, after missing 14 games with injuries, has been huge for the Bulldogs. He's got length and strength. He works hard. He defends well. He was the difference in the first CU-Butler game with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Push the pace: Butler controlled the tempo inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Now it's Creighton's turn to dictate the terms. That's how it's gone in this series of late. The Bulldogs get to play their brand of ball at home. Then the Jays feed off the energy and comfort of the CHI and race away to a win (they've won six straight over the Bulldogs in Omaha). Obviously this CU team has to actually do that. It'll need to use its speed in transition and in the halfcourt to keep the Butler defenders from entrenching themselves in their spots.
2. Attack inside: Arthur Kaluma was the only Creighton player who seemed comfortable consistently operating in the interior of the Butler defense during the first game. He had 10 of the Jays' first 24 paint points. And yes, the Bulldogs don't make it easy. They guard the ball well and their help defenders are always ready to plug up gaps. But Butler lacks rim protection (last in Big East play in block rate, according to KenPom). So Creighton has to find a way to take advantage of its height and finishing ability inside.
3. Defend with discipline: It felt like the Bulldogs got so many high-percentage looks in the first game without enough resistance. CU repeatedly failed to communicate and match up in transition, giving up open driving lanes or in-rhythm 3-pointers. The Jays also got beat with off-ball movement, losing sight of their man as he made a basket cut to the hoop. Because Butler's bigs can shoot jumpers and draw shot-blocker Ryan Kalkbrenner away from the rim at times, Creighton's mistakes will be magnified. Focus and attention to detail will be important.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 83.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 66-57
Bart Torvik: Creighton wins, 65-57
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays weren't at their best when they played Butler the first time. Here's the chance for a little redemption. They'll need better focus and effort. But that shouldn't be a problem at home, particularly after CU suffered a tough loss at Seton Hall on Friday. I'll pick Creighton to win, 70-59.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 10-11 (last five games: 2-3)
Season ATS record at home: 4-2
Season ATS record as the favorite: 4-7
Season SU record as the favorite: 8-3
Over/under: The under has hit in 14 of CU's 21 games this season
